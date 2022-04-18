Bolder Boulder race back after two-year hiatus

BOULDER — The iconic 10k Bolder Boulder race, which has been canceled or modified during the past two years due to COVID-19, is back on for Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back this great tradition that is embraced by so

many in our community, the state and beyond,” Bolder Boulder race director Cliff Bosley said in a prepared statement. “We’ve missed our participants and our spectators and we know they’ve missed us. It’s great to be back with this fantastic outdoor community event.”

Runner Frank Shorter, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1972 and the Bolder Boulder a decade later, will serve as this year’s honorary race starter.

“We felt this event’s absence due to COVID-19 and are delighted to welcome locals and

visitors back to Boulder,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “The Bolder Boulder is a Memorial Day tradition, a rite of passage from spring to summer and a community-defining event that brings us together to showcase the best of Boulder and the University of Colorado.”