PetDine appoints Elizabeth Barth as first-ever COO

FORT COLLINS — Pet treat and supplement manufacturer PetDine LLC has named Elizabeth Barth as its new chief operating officer. The Fort Collins-based subsidiary of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. created the role to support the CEO as the company grows.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
Barth joins PetDine after serving as vice president of strategic business development, innovation and marketing at food and agricultural business Olam International.
“I look forward to working with this innovative team to help our customers capitalize on opportunities in the pet industry for years to come,” Barth said.
Barth is set to streamline some of PetDine’s operations as the company grows.
WIth the addition of Barth, PetDine intends to continue the growth of its manufacturing operations. In addition to producing products for pets, PetDine also launched a labeling operation in January.
PetDine offers contract manufacturing of pet products and manufactures treats, kibble and supplements around the country. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, with manufacturing facilities at its Innovation Drive location.
FORT COLLINS — Pet treat and supplement manufacturer PetDine LLC has named Elizabeth Barth as its new chief operating officer. The Fort Collins-based subsidiary of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. created the role to support the CEO as the company grows.
Barth joins PetDine after serving as vice president of strategic business development, innovation and marketing at food and agricultural business Olam International.
“I look forward to working with this innovative team to help our customers capitalize on opportunities in the pet industry for years to come,” Barth said.
Barth is set to streamline some of PetDine’s operations as the company grows.
WIth the addition of Barth, PetDine intends to continue the growth of its manufacturing operations. In addition to producing products for pets, PetDine also launched a labeling operation in January.
PetDine offers contract manufacturing of pet products and manufactures treats, kibble and supplements around the country. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, with manufacturing facilities at its Innovation Drive location.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!