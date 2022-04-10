FNBO awards impact grants in region

First National Bank of Omaha has awarded impact grants totalling $130,000 to eight organizations in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

“FNBO is committed to strengthening all the communities we call home. To build a strong community, every member of the community must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities needed to succeed,” Spencer Danner, vice president of community development, corporate philanthropy and social responsibility for the Omaha-headquartered bank, said in a written statement. “Our impact grant program directs our investments to community partners who are working to create positive outcomes in areas that will have the greatest impacts on financial wellbeing, resulting in the long-term economic success of our communities.”

In Colorado, grants included:

$15,000 – Flatirons Habitat for Humanity (Lafayette) homeownership program for individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency and stability.

$10,000 – Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity (Greeley) affordable home ownership program that helps provide a permanent pathway out of poverty for individuals and their families.

$20,000 – Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley (Longmont) to support the construction of a duplex in Longmont to house two low-income families.

$20,000 – Loveland Habitat for Humanity (Loveland) to support the construction of six affordable homes in the Loveland area.

$20,000 – Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver) to provide programming to finance and support underserved and overlooked small businesses in Northern Colorado.

$20,000 – DreamSpring (Denver) to fund financial education and technical assistance, with a focus on women and minority entrepreneurs.

$15,000 – Innosphere (Fort Collins) to support the commercialization program, which offers technical assistance and business support to founders who are launching and growing high-tech, B2B companies.

$10,000 – University of Northern Colorado Foundation (Greeley) to support the East Colorado Small Business Development Center.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.