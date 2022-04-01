Regulators approve SCL Health merger with Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare

BROOMFIELD — Local care provider SCL Health and Utah-based health nonprofit Intermountain Healthcare will merge after receiving approval from the Colorado attorney general’s office. A review conducted by the Colorado Department of Law found there would be no change to the organizations’ charitable missions and no material transfer of assets out of Colorado.
The merger between the two health groups closed March 31, and further statements on future plans will be announced April 5.
The headquarters of Intermountain Healthcare will remain in Salt Lake City, while SCL Health’s facilities in Broomfield will become a regional office following the merger. Officials from the department of law found no evidence access to health care services in communities served by SCL Health would be reduced.
SCL Health is a nonprofit Catholic health system operating in Colorado, Kansas and Montana. The merger with Intermountain Healthcare would span 33 hospitals in six states. SCL Health was founded in 1864 by the Sisters of Leavenworth, a Catholic organization offering health care across the western United States.
Intermountain Healthcare operates 25 hospitals in Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The Salt Lake City-based nonprofit employs around 42,000 workers in the region. The merger will combine staff from both organizations, employing more than 58,000 health care workers. No layoffs or transfers are expected with the merger.
Statements from the companies have pointed to the merger as a new model for secular and faith-based health organizations to operate in tandem. The secular Intermountain Healthcare will operate all facilities being merged, but allow SCL Health hospitals to retain their traditional Catholic names and community boards.
BROOMFIELD — Local care provider SCL Health and Utah-based health nonprofit Intermountain Healthcare will merge after receiving approval from the Colorado attorney general’s office. A review conducted by the Colorado Department of Law found there would be no change to the organizations’ charitable missions and no material transfer of assets out of Colorado.
The merger between the two health groups closed March 31, and further statements on future plans will be announced April 5.
The headquarters of Intermountain Healthcare will remain in Salt Lake City, while SCL Health’s facilities in Broomfield will become a regional office following the merger. Officials from the department of law found no evidence access to health care services in communities served by SCL Health would be reduced.
SCL Health is a nonprofit Catholic health system operating in Colorado, Kansas and Montana. The merger with Intermountain Healthcare would span 33 hospitals in six states. SCL Health was founded in 1864 by the Sisters of Leavenworth, a Catholic organization offering health care across the western United States.
Intermountain Healthcare operates 25 hospitals in Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The Salt Lake City-based nonprofit employs around 42,000 workers in the region. The merger will combine staff from both organizations, employing more than 58,000 health care workers. No layoffs or transfers are expected with the merger.
Statements from the companies have pointed to the merger as a new model for secular and faith-based health organizations to operate in tandem. The secular Intermountain Healthcare will operate all facilities being merged, but allow SCL Health hospitals to…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!