Net-zero affordable housing project is the first in a mountain town

Basalt Vista, a 27-home affordable housing community, is the first in a Colorado mountain town to be net-zero, the Colorado Sun reports.

Similar projects are now underway in Telluride, Breckenridge, Eagle and Avon.