Boulder-based SomaLogic to aid in cancer research

BOULDER — Clinical diagnostics company SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC) will analyze more than 210 million protein samples to study cancer development. The Boulder-based company has announced a partnership with the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition to aid in cancer research.

SomaLogic’s programs will scan proteins to determine commonalities between samples gathered from more than 500,000 subjects over 20 years. SomaLogic’s chief medical officer, Stephen A. Williams, spoke about the power of protein analysis in cancer research.

“Proteomics is a powerful tool in predicting cancer because of its strengths in detecting immune surveillance and the body’s response to precancer physiology and environmental exposures,” Williams said in a statement.

SomaLogic merged with CM Life Sciences II and became publicly traded in September of 2021. The Colorado company uses its proprietary SomaScan program to analyze protein development in many types of illnesses, including cancer.

The European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition followed 521,000 participants from 1993 to 2015 to analyze potential causes and impacts of cancer and other chronic health conditions. SomaLogic’s involvement will introduce new protein analyses to the study’s findings.