Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit offers 6 CE credits

Real estate professionals can earn six continuing-education credits at Outlook 2022 — the fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, scheduled for March 30 at the Ranch in Loveland.

Registration for the summit can be accomplished on the BizWest website. The early-bird registration fee is $65, or $80 with CE credits. This registration fee increases to $75, or $90 with CE credits, on March 25.

This year’s summit has numerous elements relevant to the real estate and mortgage-lending industries. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, will speak remotely on The National Outlook, examining national trends in real estate and mortgages.

Commercial and residential forecasts, along with Breaking Ground sessions that highlight the major projects in Northern Colorado, also are on the agenda, along with sessions on lot availability, the investment market, affordable housing and other topics.

Concluding the event will be recognition of this year’s Icons of Real Estate.

Title sponsors for the Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit include Coan, Payton & Payne LLC; Elevations Credit Union; NAI Affinity; and Re/Max Alliance.