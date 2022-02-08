Lawsuit: Developer alleges contractor stiffed subs on The Reve project

BOULDER — Southern Land Co., developer of The Reve apartment and office project in central Boulder, claims that a contractor on the job breached its contract by allegedly falling short of work expectations and stiffing subcontractors.

In a lawsuit filed this month in Boulder County District Court, SLC attorneys say Thornton-based AMI Mechanical Inc. is in breach by “failing to timely and properly perform its work, failing to supply skilled labor to perform its work, failing to make payment to its subcontractors and suppliers, and failing to bond over liens recorded by such subcontractors and suppliers.”

The Reve is a recently completed, upscale mixed-used development at 30th and Pearl streets and includes roughly 275,000 square feet of residential space spread across 244 units and about 125,000 square feet of office space.

The residential portion of the project was bought nearly a year ago by Carlsbad, California-based Virtu Investments for $151.25 million and, just a few months later, the office space was scooped up by Google LLC for $97.8 million.

According to court documents, AMI was brought on by SLC in 2018, and a dispute between the parties, neither of which responded to requests for comment, arose last fall.

In November 2021, SLC provided written notice to AMI representatives informing them that the company had “1) failed to supply enough properly skilled workers to perform AMI’s work; 2) failed to make payment to subcontractors and/or vendors; and 3) indicated that it intended to abandon the project,” the complaint alleges.

As a result, subcontractors M&N Plumbing & Supply Co., Hercules Industries Inc. and Hajoca Corp. filed a series of mechanic’s liens against SLC’s project in December 2021, according to a separate but related legal filing.

Hercules’ lien totals $26,111.67, M&N Plumbing $69,000 and Hajoca $8,783.68

SLC’s lawsuit demands unspecified damages, costs and court fees.

The case was filed Feb. 2 in Boulder County District Court. It is SLC Construction LLC, 30th and Pearl LLC v. AMI Mechanical Inc., Does, case number 2022cv30068.