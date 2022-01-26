New women-centered coworking space coming to Loveland

LOVELAND — A new coworking space centered on women will open its doors in Loveland this spring. Hustle Workshop LLC is set to open a facility at 1750 Foxtail Drive, with room for work and events.

The space will be home to seven private offices, a conference room and a yoga studio. The large atrium, which has been renamed the Dixie, can host individual seating areas during the day but can be converted to an event space with room for 466 people for events. On-site childcare is another important planned amenity aimed at working women.

Hustle Workshop founder and CEO Kelli Riley was inspired to start her own space after her experiences struggling to find spaces to suit women’s needs. Riley started her own law practice, Riley Law LLC, and had trouble finding a workspace that would suit her needs as the mother of a six-month-old. She was able to find a space in a suite that was rented by all women, but closures from the start of the pandemic affected the space.

Riley, who also sits on the board of the Women’s Fund of Weld County, started planning the coworking space when she felt she needed to do more to support working women. She began looking into the feasibility of an all-women coworking space.

“My crazy idea was so consuming, I knew I had to do it,” Riley said.

Construction is set to begin soon, but Hustle Workshop is already taking memberships and bookings for events. The event space, with its large capacity, floor-to-ceiling west-facing windows and 1,000 square-foot patio, has already booked its first wedding.

Other planned improvements for the space include a designer kitchen and updating the building’s bathrooms and patio.

Riley hopes the space can be an uplifting place for female entrepreneurs to work and be successful, especially after the difficulties many women faced during the pandemic.

“Women are tired, and women want to be cared for,” Riley said.