Lawmakers explore bill to cap mobile home rent hikes

State legislators from Northern Colorado are planning to introduce a bill that would cap rent increases on mobile home lots every year, Colorado Public Radio reports.

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Andrew Boesenecker and Sen. Joann Ginal.