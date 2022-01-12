Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Pyatt Studio changes name

BOULDER — Pyatt Studio Inc. will now do business as Ferguson Pyatt to better emphasize contributions by newly minted company partner and principal Janna Ferguson.

Ferguson Pyatt Architects Inc.  is operated by Ferguson, who has been with the company since 2021, along with Heather Kahn-Pyatt and Rob Pyatt, according to a news release.

“We need to recognize younger leaders in the field,” Kahn-Pyatt said in a prepared statement. “We need different perspectives and different voices.”


 