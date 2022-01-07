Notable Women in Residential Real Estate – January 2022

Honoring women in residential real estate who work with clients to buy, lease, sell or rent residential properties.

The leaders profiled in the following pages were nominated by their peers at work and in the community and showcase the diversity of talent in our market. The leadership shown by the individuals profiled here is setting an example to shape a better future for our region.

METHODOLOGY: The honorees did not pay to be included. Their profiles were drawn from nomination materials. This list features only individuals for whom nominations were submitted and accepted after a review by our editorial team. To qualify for the list, nominees must be employed at companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Ginger Blasi

Century 21 Humpal

Broker associate

Years in industry: 22

“Ginger [Blasi] goes to bat for every client she has a chance to help. We do a lot of relocation/referral work, and Ginger is on top of helping every single one,” said Kelsie Shurley, office manager at the agency.

“A lot of the leads are competitive with other brokerages, and 90% of the time Ginger wins the leads. We can always count on her to help people looking in town as well as clients searching a distance out of our general area. She takes time to learn the areas, and ensure ample marketing for remote properties. She is an absolute necessity of an agent within our office.

“There is a lot to be said for someone you can always count on, and that someone is Ginger. She’s an exceptional communicator and a ‘do it yourself’ kind of gal. She’s gone out and taken care of yard work for her clients as well as coordinating movers to empty properties when the sellers are not capable. She does all of these things for her clients while also dealing with her own investments and fixer upper projects. She’s a real ‘Bull Dog’ as some clients have said.”

Rachel Bomgaars

Broker associate, partner

The Group

Years in industry: 16

“Rachel [Bomgaars] has been in the real estate industry since the age of 17 when she started answering phones at The Group. Since then, Rachel held many positions with The Group, before she started mentoring with Craig Hau for six years and has been actively selling for the past three years in both residential and commercial real estate,” said Kyndall Weidrich, commercial/retail development and leasing associate with McWhinney.

“Rachel is from Loveland, attended Mountain View High School and is proud to serve Northern Colorado. She is an active member with WomenGive. She also coaches group fitness workouts at Studio Q in Fort Collins and Brickhouse Functional Fitness in Windsor.

“Rachel is passionate about helping her clients by providing the utmost level of service through her listing services, knowledge of the Northern Colorado real estate markets (ranging from residential, to agricultural, to land sales, to commercial, 1031 investments, etc.), and feels that her expanded knowledge of commercial real estate assists her with residential sales.

“Rachel has helped sellers and buyers all throughout Northern Colorado. She feels while each transaction is unique, her focus is the client and ensuring the process goes as smoothly as possible for everyone. She has a win-win attitude and loves what she does. She has built her business around relationships and is well respected among her peers. When she isn’t helping her clients, you can find Rachel at the gym or at the dog park with her two pugs.”

Emily Brazil Jones

The Group Inc.

Real estate broker

Years in industry: 3

College, university: University of Colorado Boulder

Before becoming a real estate broker, Emily Brazil Jones worked as an event planner. “Her expertise in working with people and attention to detail made her a perfect candidate for the real estate world,” said fellow broker Deanna McCrery.

She was selected as Rookie of the Year for the Fort Collins Board of Realtors in 2020 based on her production and community involvement. Additional awards include: 2021 RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals: Transaction Sides (66.0), Sales Volume $60,583,429; NOCO Real Producers Magazine — January 2021 “Rising Star;” BizWest 2020 40 Under Forty honoree; and 2021 Top 50 Real Estate Agents on Social Media in Colorado by PropertySpark Inc.

Her community involvement includes Project Self Sufficiency Board, member of Junior League and WomenGive, vice president of Zach Elementary PTO, Meal Ministry at Redeemer Lutheran Church, member of Alexis de Tocqueville Society, Respite Care Giving Society and Group Gives board member.

“Emily is a sought-after person for many boards as she has demonstrated her ability to get things done. She grew up in Fort Collins and is well connected with individuals and businesses. She exemplifies the adage ‘if you want something done, ask a busy person.’ In addition, Emily’s clients value her energy, knowledge of the community and contract negotiation skills. She has mastered the art of social media embracing the value it brings to clients, nonprofits and friends. She is a mother of two elementary aged children and finds time to be involved in their lives as much as any busy mom can attending soccer games, driving to dance lessons, serving on the PTO and making sure that her priorities of being a mother come first.

Brandi Broadley

The Group

Partner/broker

Years in industry: 7

College, university: Colorado State University, Phoenix Graduate School

“Brandi [Broadley] has won 40 Under Forty, Young Professional of the Year, Rookie of the Year and many more [awards]. She’s won all of these because of her drive to help people find their forever homes but most of all how she gives back to her community,” said Quinha McBride, owner of Studio Q Fitness.

Broadley sits on the board for Foothills Gateway and has been involved with the nonprofit as a host home provider or volunteer for more than a decade.

Jess Aragon, owner of TimberRock Landscape Center and Broadley’s stepfather, said, “She gives 110% of herself no matter what she engages in. She goes above and beyond for her clients, her community, her family and friends. She is in the top 10% of producers in her company and closed 39 transactions herself in 2020.”

Aragon also noted her Foothills Gateway service, including hosting a fundraiser at her home and raising nearly $10,000. She works with Womengive and devotes time as a SheLeads Corporate Sponsor.

“What makes Brandi special and deserving of this distinction is that no matter what she gets herself involved in, she goes ‘all in’ in that endeavor, and devotes herself tirelessly to that person, cause or event, which makes her a vital component to whatever she happens to be engaged in,” Aragon said.

Julia Cantarovici-Simsky

8z Real Estate

Agent, partner

Years in industry: 25

College, university: University of Denver, University of Angers (France)

“Julia Cantarovici is a Boulder-based real estate agent, an 8z partner and enthusiastic supporter of several local causes. She attended the University of Denver, paying her way by working three jobs at once,” said Aubrey Gordon, vice president of marketing for 8z.

“She entered the real estate industry by working in the resort sector, then segueing into residential. Julia is currently among the top performing agents at her brokerage as well as in Boulder.

“As a survivor, she aims to see the silver lining in everything and has been a long-time volunteer at Blue Sky Bridge. Julia has served on the education committee for the past 10 years, working closely with the Boulder Police Department and DA in creating a proactive program for Boulder youth. The age-appropriate curriculum teaches body safety, ultimately leading to intervention — identifying and stopping abuse. The program has grown under her leadership and is implemented at every school in the Boulder Valley School District.”

Caressa Cox

Integrity Home Group/Mike Nelson team

Realtor

Years in industry: 2

“Caressa [Cox] is a strong-willed, motivated and independent woman. She is the perfect role model for her four children and the community as a whole. Real Estate is by no means an easy career field to succeed in, but Caressa is always up for a challenge,” said Brooke Langston, director of operations for Integrity Home.

“She was told by a member of her family that there was no way she would succeed. In her first year in real estate, Caressa helped 26 families buy or sell homes when the average agent helps six families each year. She took that statement her [family member] made and instead of being discouraged, she used it as her motivation.

“Not only does Caressa help families buy and sell homes, she is an active member in the community. She consistently does volunteer work, highlights local businesses in the area to attract more business for them, and ingrains herself in the day-to-day activities her neighborhood has to offer.

“Caressa is a natural-born leader. When anyone on the team needs help, she is the first one to stand up and act. When a friend is going through a rough time, she is the first person to show up at their door. Caressa is the true embodiment of what you would define as a “Notable Woman.”

Glennda Davis

Marvin Gardens Real Estate

Senior Property manager, broker associate

Years in industry: 4

“Glennda [Davis] has been my right hand person for nearly four years now. She started as a property manager only and quickly made herself invaluable as our director of leasing, and eventually a licensed broker associate,” said agency owner Dave Marvin.

“This year, she has been super productive in sales, helping so many people find new homes not just to rent, but to call their own. She will be hitting her annual commission cap this year, just two years after becoming a licensed broker. We are so proud of her and her accomplishments.

“She takes pride in helping tenants become homeowners, and truly being a knowledgeable resource for people as they navigate the housing challenges in their lives. She is a wonderful mother and a hard working soul who sets an example for those around her. Our company would not be where it is today without Glennda and her energy. She is a prime example of what someone can do when they take their job and make it a passion — she has helped many people gain wealth, security and stability in their lives by just doing her job to the fullest.”

Ilde Dominguez

New Horizons and Associates

Broker associate

Years in industry: 3

“I met Ilde at a Realtor/partner event when she was brand new to the business. I have been in the business for 24 years, and I always welcome and schedule coffee with new agents. This relationship has turned into a great one as we’ve become great friends as well as business partners,” said Amelia Martinez, a loan originator at Gateway Mortgage.

“Ilde is always so professionally dressed and has learned so much and used it in her real estate career.”

Alicia Johnson, a member of the Evans City Council, said that Dominguez, who is bilingual, “has impacted the organization by tapping into the Spanish-speaking market, which has generated new revenue and sets her apart from her colleagues. She scaled her portfolio as a trusted Realtor in providing excellent customer service to the Spanish-speaking community.

“As the new Greeley Chamber of Commerce ambassador of the month and a 2021 40 Under Forty honoree, Ilde is making waves within the Northern Colorado community. One of the many things Ilde enjoys doing is community service. Ilde donates her time to create change and being a part of the change by volunteering for the Hispanic Women of Weld County and assisting with fundraising or creating volunteer opportunities for the CEOS as the volunteer officer.

“Ilde advocates for the Latino community by creating scholarship opportunities and providing workshops to prepare high school students to transition to a higher education institution. Ilde is tenacious and a go-getter. She paves the way for others to join her through any opportunity. She is a connector who brings together people and connects them to information, people, and resources.”

Marybeth Emerson

Colorado Landmark Realtors

Broker associate

Years in industry: 10

College, university: Emory University, University of Colorado Boulder

“Marybeth Emerson is a stand-out Realtor in Boulder County for several reasons. Her business accomplishments are impressive, resulting in $92 million in sales in 2021 and $118.4 million in sales in the past 18 months. The significance of her sales has resulted in a Real Trends #1 individual agent recognition in Boulder for 2020/2021,” said Nancy Blanchard, a fellow broker associate.

“Numbers aside, Marybeth embodies the qualities of a true leader both in our organization and in the community. Each year, she donates to the Rocky Ridge Music Academy, and in 2020, she led a campaign where $1,000 was donated in each of her client’s names to the charity of their choice. Marybeth actively engages in her neighborhood community events (Porchfest, rummage sales, etc.) and she volunteers/donates to the Shining Stars Foundation. Clients are seamlessly integrated into their communities with Marybeth making introductions and connections.

“Marybeth has seen success and made a positive influence on colleagues and community through intense passion for the industry, market expertise and high integrity. Her knowledge of both her product (luxury real estate, luxury markets, and luxury goods) combined with her knowledge of her clientele (luxury sellers and buyers) separates her from the rest. Marybeth’s passion for the industry is unbeatable — she’s always looking for the next deal, next property, and next client, always with a smile and positive attitude.

“Others recognize Marybeth’s ability to retain clients and the loyalty they have with her. She is definitely passionate about her job and has fun along the way. Lastly, Marybeth’s integrity is unbeatable. She has a hands-on approach with her clients and always does what she promises. She is one of the hardest workers in the industry, doing whatever it takes for her clients. She is impressive and dynamic both professionally and personally, and an integral part of our team here at Colorado Landmark.”

Brie Fowler

Coldwell Banker/The Fowler Group

Broker, owner

Years in industry: 5

Joanne Gelles, senior account manager with First Integrity

“Brie Fowler is an outstanding Erie real estate agent who has the highest standards and is extremely professional. She cares about her clients in a way I don’t see of the many agents I work with in the industry, said Joanne Gelles, senior account manager with First Integrity.

Dena Lancaster, owner of High Country Transaction Management LLC, said Fowler

“not only understands the market and real estate completely, she’s incredibly in touch with her clients needs and helping them through a very emotional process.”

Trisha Ventker of the Ventker Media Group concurred. “She volunteers for many causes and sponsors so many nonprofits and schools in the Boulder/Erie, Colorado corridor. She has brought “Up With People” to Erie and has dedicated her livelihood to promote a positive and uplifting lifestyle for young and old.”

Her sister, Jillian Fowler, said Fowler was her inspiration to get into real estate.

Jennifer Mitts, success coach for Coldwell Banker, said, “She doesn’t just sell a home; she takes her time to get to know what is special and unique about the home. Not every agent does that and that puts her on a higher level of excellence. She doesn’t just take care of her clients; she also works hard for her community.”

David Besnette of David Besnette Photography said that “Brie has quickly become, in my experience, the top-shelf, top-of-the-top Realtor I work with — and I should know; I do real estate photography and work with dozens upon dozens of Realtors. Brie outshines every one of them.”

Lindsay Gagner

Kittle Real Estate

List side transaction coordinator

Years in industry: 18

“Lindsay Gagner is a great cheerleader and motivator for her team at Kittle Real Estate. She always makes an effort to look out for her teammates, professionally and personally, by guiding them to help them grow,” said Kittle office manager Brad Baldwin.

“She has taken the lead in finding classes based on what we are seeing in the market to make sure we are each on top of our game. She loves what she does and that is expressed in her care of our clients. She has taken the role of lead transaction coordinator to help with processing systems and to better the experience of our clients. Clients remember her, and she is often included in the reviews we get, which is remarkable considering she is not an agent.

“She always wants clients to have the best experience because buying or selling a home should be an exciting experience; the fact that she gets to be a part of that brings out her passion for what she does. Lindsay’s management style is very driven by looking for solutions to make everything more efficient and positive. She listens to those around her and works to develop programs to solve issues. She works with the team when things do not go right to find a solution. She helps review contracts and provides explanations so they can grow and develop their skills to better serve the community. She tries to keep things positive and hopeful when it seems some are getting discouraged.

“Because real estate is her passion, she dedicates time personally in related ways. She has been an active member on both the master HOA and condo HOA where she lives to help better the community and make sure everyone within feels like they are heard. She donates to the Food Bank for Larimer County every quarter.”

Jessica Gallegos

8z Real Estate

Realtor

Years in industry: 3

College, university: Colorado State University Global Campus

“Jessica [Gallegos] is one of the most hard working women I know and has been growing her business during these crazy pandemic times, while raising two wonderful children, and staying very involved in the community,” said current client Cabel Rohloff, an estimator with Air Comfort.

“I believe that she makes her community a better place to live by getting people in the right homes, by understanding all of their needs and not over-selling them just to increase her sales volume. She has shown us a number of houses and has listened to all of our needs and concerns and has been very, very patient with us while giving her expert opinion without being overbearing and has actually told us not to buy a house because she knew it wouldn’t be the right fit for our family.

“This is a very different experience than what we have had with previous Realtors, and I believe it shows a great deal of leadership and is a great example of how the real estate business should be operated. Her leadership style is one of high integrity, and she takes a lead by example approach and holds herself to extremely high standards, which in turn provides a roadmap for the people around her to do the same.

“She also makes time to volunteer at her kids schools and Girls Scout troops along with other family type activities, and that makes her not just a great person but a wonderful mom as well.”

Nanci Garnand

Sentry Residential

Realtor

Years in industry: 26

College, university: Northern Arizona University

“I have known Nanci [Garnand] for many years. She is a Rotarian in the Loveland Rotary Club, volunteers a lot and supports humanitarian projects around the world,” said friend Raju Jairan with MBI Consulting.

“Having started her career in banking and then switching to real estate in 1995, here is what Nanci says, in her own words: ‘Working as a lender helps me understand what a mortgage lender needs and how to sometimes translate what is being said. The lending world is going through a lot of changes and the rules for appraisals continue to change. There is personal satisfaction in doing a good job helping people make one of the most important decisions of their lives, and that is where to live. Knowing they have purchased their new residence with their heart and then using their head to make sure they know what the house has and does not have is very important. Then I love having them come back and use my services when it is time for a change or introduce me to others who they know. Many of my clients are family and friends of people who I have worked with along with referrals from past clients. They become part of my family of people who I care about. Owning rentals myself, I feel it is also important to help people in purchasing the correct investment vehicle. It could be a fix and flip, a buy and hold or a second home to get away and relax or a commercial property for their business.’”

“I think this captures the essence of who she is and how she conducts business and herself. She was a NoCo Woman of Distinction a few years ago and continues to excel in her profession. She is a well deserving candidate.”

Caryn Geiger

Coldwell Banker Realty

Broker associate

Years in industry: 20

“When it comes to notable women in real estate, perhaps no one stands out more than Caryn Geiger of Coldwell Banker Realty. Caryn’s commitment, character, tenacity, and experience is unparalleled in the industry,” said friend Stephanie Miller, the president of the Superior Chamber of Commerce board.

“Sure, the thoughtful gifts she provides throughout the year are nice (I, personally, haven’t purchased windshield wiper fluid, gardening gloves, or peeps since meeting her.) And the Pie Party she’s hosted for the past 15 years provides a delicious dessert to share around her clients’ Thanksgiving tables. But it’s the way she steps up for her community that really sets her apart.

“Caryn is heavily involved with the Superior Chamber of Commerce, having served as a board member and as a founding member of the Wednesday Leads Group. In addition, she single-handedly organizes an annual town-wide garage sale, which is no small feat. And, because she’s always looking for ways to support others, she uses the event to distribute promotional bags for local businesses to every participating household. This year, she took it one step further by allowing small businesses to set up tables at the event so they could gain additional visibility (something sorely needed after 2020).

“But perhaps nothing speaks to Caryn’s integrity, empathy, and character more than an incident that happened in late 2019. After a colleague’s sudden death, Caryn stepped up to close all their pending deals. She’d simply tell you she was helping a dear friend and his family. However, her compassion, sensitivity, and professionalism provided reassurance to his clients and family during an emotionally challenging time. Simply put, Caryn is a firework of a human being, a consummate professional, and exceptional at what she does. I can think of no one more deserving of being honored as a notable woman in her profession.”

Erin Glenn

Hub Real Estate

Founder, Realtor

Years in industry: 7

“Erin Glenn is a powerful motivator, leader and founder of Hub Real Estate in Fort Collins. She has masterfully created a culture of collaboration and a spirit of abundance at this brokerage,” said Shannon Gardea, a partner in Hub.

“Through her infectious enthusiasm, she and her husband, Darin Glenn, consistently close more than $20 million in sales annually without giving up the personal connection with their clients that so many top producers do.

“Erin is involved in giving back to the community through many charities and has a passion for helping women build wealth through real estate and real estate investing. She and the other two founders of Hub Real Estate have a vision of expanding the Hub brand into many Northern Colorado communities.”

Emelie Griffith

PorchLight Real Estate Group

Broker associate

Years in industry: 5

College, university: Georgia State University

“The decision to nominate Emelie [Griffith] is based on her dedication to do the right thing and her commitment that I’ve witnessed in helping her clients, friends and family,” said client Darina Barciak.

“This past year, while home schooling 12-year old twins and working as a residential real estate agent throughout Boulder County with Porchlight Group, I also witnessed Emelie supporting the merger and acquisition of a mid-size company. This great detail on planning and strategy helps with navigating her real estate clients into the right investment decisions.

“Emelie has diligently worked in real estate for five years with the same passion no matter the price point. She can speak about interior design with the same ease as septic systems, both conversations that come in handy when selling mountain homes as well as architectural masterpieces. With her marketing background, she presents properties by emotionally branding the home for buyers to have a deeper connection to the space, ultimately reducing later challenges.

“In the community, Emelie dedicates herself to helping animals and volunteers at the Humane Society. Emelie leads by example: What you see, is what you get. She is sincere, forthright and committed to supporting her clients needs.”

Erica Hageman

ReMax Momentum

Broker/owner

Years in industry: 20

“Erica [Hageman] is an amazing broker owner who gives the majority of her time and efforts to her office, employees and agents. Erica does the new agent hiring, teaches classes regularly, heads up the company’s nonprofit organization Flutterby, plus she’s available for agents’ questions on evenings and weekends,” said ReMax Momentum office administrator Jason Taylor.

“She does all of this while still helping her own personal clients buy and sell homes. Her yearly production is impressive regardless, but especially when considering everything else she does. Flutterby has charitable events on a consistent basis and donates the funds received to many other great charities such as the Morgan-Adams Foundation. We have a huge golf tournament each year, which normally brings in at least $10,000 in donations.

“I think Erica’s personal leadership style is involvement. She is always involved/around, gives 110%, is always high energy and practices what she preaches. I’ve worked for other owners/managers who don’t follow through, are not available or just hypocritical, but Erica is the complete opposite.

Lauren Hansen

Information and Real Estate Services

CEO

Years in industry: 40

“Described by colleagues as a visionary, leader and role model with a huge heart, Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES MLS, has been a pioneer in the industry for more than 40 years,” said Amy Leger of the MAPRagency.

“She spearheaded the development of Northern Colorado’s first online MLS database, which served as the foundation for the MLS that we use on the Front Range today. The focus on innovation back then is just as important as it is now. Over the past 18 months, Lauren led the charge on adding new tools for Realtors and brokers including FloPlan, RealX, Homesnap and “coming soon” listings on MLS, broker websites, ColoProperty and other third-party sites.

“Lauren was instrumental in developing data sharing agreements with other Colorado MLS groups including REcolorado, Pikes Peak and Realtors of Central Colorado. Focused on delighting brokers, Lauren listens to IRES customers to provide solutions that make their jobs easier, like recently adding draft listings, COVID buyer/seller advisories and the ability to search the IRES platform by virtual tour availability — which was incredibly helpful during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lauren has served on several committees and workgroups with the National Association of Realtors, provided her insight and experience on panels with Inman, NAR, CMLS and local real estate summits, and, yes, Lauren has occasionally offered her perspective on the real estate market in Northern Colorado to BizWest for an article or podcast episode.

“After 25 years with IRES, Lauren is now looking ahead to retirement. When it comes to “Notable Women in Real Estate,” whether we look back over the past year or the past four decades, Lauren Hansen’s leadership has propelled real estate forward, and her accomplishments and overall impact on the industry will be felt for decades to come.”

Angela Healy

AvenueWest

CEO

Years in industry: 25

College, university: Principia College

Angela Healy is the owner of AvenueWest Northern Colorado and CEO of AvenueWest Global Franchise, a nationwide franchise company that manages corporate housing rentals with a dedicated, property management team.

“In her dual roles, she does what she asks of each of her franchise owners, experiences their same challenges, and consistently improves the business for her customers, team and the overall company. Over the past 18 months, Angela strategically guided the company through the global pandemic when corporate travel came to a standstill. Rather than sheltering, Angela thought creatively on ways to persevere while supporting her team,” said Anna Stallmann, owner of Anna Stallmann Communications.

“This hard work and dedication paid off. In 2021, AvenueWest Global Franchise was named the 435th fastest growing company in America by Inc magazine, was recognized as the second fastest growing business by the Denver Business Journal, and Angela personally added 10 new properties to AvenueWest Northern Colorado, bringing its total footprint to 55.

“Throughout this, Angela has retained her dedicated team. Turnover is essentially non-existent. Why? Her relentless loyalty to caring for each employee. Beyond her business savviness, Angela is community conscious. In the corporate housing space, there is often waste of gently used linens, home appliances and furniture. Angela has led the company’s commitment to donating all gently used items to Habitat for Humanity, and all gently used pet items to the Dumb Friends League.

“In closing, I’ll share something that a colleague of hers recently shared with me. He said: ‘Whenever a business works to meet the personal needs of a large and diverse population there will always be difficult people and difficult situations that tend to raise our stress and negative emotions to a high level. Angela is the fire extinguisher that cools and puts out the fire. And when she gets upset, it’s usually with a smile.’”

Danna Hinz

ReMax Alliance

Broker associate

Years in industry: 22

“Danna [Hinz] has the ability to demonstrate trust, loyalty and compassion when dealing with her clients and customers. She receives rave reviews on a regular basis. She truly believes in superior customer service and being always present throughout the process of achieving success for her clients,” said Steve Anderson, a coworker.

“Her career change from being a Boulder County sheriff’s officer gave her great insight into how people think and react. That gave her a leg up on most other brokers. Unselfishly, she parlays that experience into training self defense classes for women and her fellow Realtors. In our crazy world today, this is critical education. She is always available to help her fellow Realtors.

“She is ever expanding her industry knowledge of today’s trends and technologies. She has earned the professional designations of ABR, CDPE, GRI, IRES and CRS. These require many hours of study and experience. As a Realtor Emeritus and 40+ year veteran who has hired and trained more than 100 agents, I have great admiration for Danna and how she conducts her business and her life.

Kris Laine

Kentwood Real Estate — Northern Properties

Realtor

Years in industry: 20

“With more than 20 years of diverse real estate experience, Kris Laine brings passion, drive and determination to the Northern Colorado real estate market. In 1988, Kris began her career in commercial real estate in Los Angeles. Quickly discovering her passion for the business, she expanded her knowledge and expertise to include leasing, sales, management and investment, achieving many local, national and international awards throughout her career in Los Angeles,” said Sarah Tyler, managing broker for Kentwood in Northern Colorado.

“Kris has been in Northern Colorado for more than 15 years and found a way to combine her residential and commercial backgrounds to create a perfect flow of business. She also found a passion to serve her local and state Realtor communities from the board levels. Kris is currently serving as a director on the Fort Collins Board of Realtors, as well as a CAR director for FCBR. Kris will go the extra mile for her education, her fellow Realtors, as well as her clients.”

June Lemmings

June’s Team at Keller Williams

Realtor

Years in industry: 20

“June’s Team operates under Keller Williams Realty Partners and has more than two decades of combined experience. June [Lemmings] is a consistent top producer in Keller Williams, endorsed Realtor by Dave Ramsey and leads one of the best real estate teams in Colorado,” said Mike Oakes, a vice president with Stewart Title.

“Throughout the years June has successfully negotiated more than 1,500 sales throughout Northern Colorado. When June and her team present offers, they are taken seriously.

“The benefit of working with a team allows you to work with individuals who are trained experts in their department whether that is marketing, contract review or negotiations. June is someone who is able to connect people with one another no matter the business. She knows so many people in so many industries that she is really able to help people in so many ways. She goes out of her way to be helpful even if it does not directly lead to business for her team. What a great leader and connector in the Greeley community.”

Marnie Long

The Group Inc.

Broker associate, partner

Years in industry: 25

College, university: Northern Illinois University

“Marnie Long has been a top-producing Realtor in Northern Colorado for the past 25 years. While not holding a defined leadership title in our organization, she is one of the unofficial leaders by way of always positively contributing to the good of the organization and her peers,” said managing broker Matt Thompson.

“She is always willing to volunteer her time to teach other agents her success strategies and is one of the first agents to jump in when the conversation turns to process improvement at the company level. She serves as an active panelist on our Ask A Partner panel and as a recognized new home sales and marketing expert.

“Marnie freely mentors newer agents and staff. I have witnessed countless times over the past 12-18 months where Marnie has assisted other agents and staff during their transactions with issues they were having.

“She exudes generosity and a positive spirit of success. Marnie genuinely loves to motivate others to success. Not only is she a top-producing real estate professional, she takes time to give back in her community by coaching youth volleyball, donating time and money to Habitat for Humanity build days and GroupGives.”

Jessica Luginbill

PorchLight Real Estate Group

Agent

Years in industry: 5

College, university: University of Colorado Boulder

“Jessica [Luginbill] is, by far, the most selfless and serving individual I have ever met,” said her husband, Barry Luginbill. “Her passion is serving people and using her life experiences and dedication to provide the best experience a buyer can expect in buying or selling a home.

“Jessica worked as a nurse for nearly 15 years and, through that experience, she learned how to express empathy, love, support, and dedication to those individuals she cared for. She takes on every client with the same level of love, passion, and respect as every one of her medical patients. You will be hard pressed to find anyone who outworks Jessica, or someone who cares more about clients than Jessica.

“The amazing thing about her and what she does is, she still manages to be the absolute best mother to her five children and the best friend and amazing wife to her husband.”

Carly Mayer

Compass

Realtor

Years in industry: 20

College, university: University of New Hampshire

“Carly [Mayer] handles real estate with exceptional skill and her clients love her. She’s an attentive straight-shooter, an incredibly warm advocate and a tenacious negotiator with a deft ability to keep transactions on track and all parties focused on the end goal,” said Compass sales manager Emily Bossert.

“Clients rave about her clear communication and sage advice. Above all, they trust that Carly always has their best interests at heart. Carly continues to impress us all at Compass as she heads the Mayer Team at Compass, expertly serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Greater Denver and Boulder area. She has a particular specialty in Longmont, where she’s a consistent top producer and longtime resident.

“When she’s not hard at work, she enjoys great food and wine, live music, RVing, traveling, and spending time with her teenage son and daughter. Carly is an extraordinarily positive person who believes in saying yes to all of life’s adventures.”

Lestel Meade

Century 21 Humpal

Broker associate

Years in industry: 24

College, university: Kansas State University, University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

“Lestel [Meade] is a leader in the field of real estate as one of the top producing agents in the area. This year alone she will be completing in excess of $16 million dollars in production. She also demonstrates a high regard for professionalism by continually updating her knowledge and skills,” said co-worker Cole Kramer.

“Lestel possesses multiple higher level real estate certifications including Master Certified Negotiations Expert, Graduate of the Realtor Institute, Certified Distressed Property Expert and Certified Residential Specialist. Lestel provides a superior level of service for her clients often going above and beyond in order to help them achieve their real estate goals to the benefit of the greater Northern Colorado community.

“Holding herself, her clients, and the other parties she works with to a higher standard helps to maintain a high standard of excellence and professionalism for the real estate industry in Northern Colorado. Lestel utilizes servant leadership to the betterment of those who she works with, often taking care of issues before they can grow out of control rather than trying to assign responsibility to other agents or service providers and passing the buck. In the past 18 months, she has served as the president of an HOA, stepping down from that position after moving to a new neighborhood. Lestel has a history of taking leadership roles in home owners associations, donating her time and industry knowledge for the betterment of those communities.

Angela Moss

8z Real Estate

Agent and partner

Years in industry: 14

College, university: University of Kansas, Cambridge School of Culinary Arts

“Angela [Moss] is not only a highly successful real estate agent but is also an inspirational leader within her brokerage, 8z. As an 8z coach, Angela has been instrumental in helping other 8zers reach their goals — not only in terms of real estate volume but in helping them identify and live a more balanced life,” said Aubrey Gordon, 8z vice president of marketing.

“She is a long-time supporter of Greenhouse Scholars, a Boulder-based nonprofit, and serves as a volunteer for its annual cycling event, Venus de Miles, and reviews potential Greenhouse scholar applications.

“Professionally, Angela was asked to join “Women Brokers,” a network of the 12 top female brokers in Boulder, as well as the Boulder Broker Network, serving as one of the few females to participate in the peer-nominated organization. Lastly, being a mother of seven has provided invaluable life lessons to Angela and the ability to relate to so many different personalities — making her an exceptional agent, leader and mentor.”

Mary Pat Munding

MP Munding Realty

Owner

Years in industry: 12

College, university: St. Norbert College

“MaryPat [Munding] has been extremely involved in the Lafayette community. Following are some of her accomplishments: Member of 100 Women Who Care, Boulder County sponsor for I Have a Dream of Boulder County, past membership/president for four boards in the city of Lafayette, sponsor of Art Night Out — Lafayette, sponsored the art program at Escuela Bilingue Pioneer in Lafayette. Mary Pat sponsors so many events in our community,” said Anne Larsen, a State Farm agent and friend.

“I would define her leadership style as her ability to openly and honestly communicate with her clients about the positives and negatives about different properties. She also balances her career, volunteering and her family amazingly well. Being named one of the top 100 Women Who Care Boulder County is further evidence of her consistent involvement in her community. I have worked with her for many years, and she will find the right property for you regardless of the time it takes.”

Laura Ownbey

Landmark Homes

Director of sales and marketing

Years in industry: 5

College, university: Colorado State University

“Laura [Ownbey] has risen to leadership roles in a short time by focusing on what is best for the company and the team. Her new home sales and marketing teams sell award-winning homes in Northern Colorado by keeping the customer experience as a priority,” said her husband, Justin Ownbey, a loan officer with Academy Mortgage.

“After being at Landmark Homes for less than a year, she has moved from marketing manager to director of marketing to director of sales and marketing. Her organizational skills, industry knowledge, customer service concentration, and passion for Landmark have helped her succeed in these roles. Recently Laura was awarded Rookie of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Northern Colorado as well as the coveted ‘unicorn’ award by the national consultant group Do You Convert for being an outstanding new home marketing expert.

“As a member of the NOCO HBA, Laura has volunteered with the Parade of Homes Committee, and Backpacks for Kids drive. During the summer, she attended a weeklong project with Academy Mortgage in California to help rebuild a home lost in the Paradise Fire. Laura believes that a rising tide raises all ships and that it’s not just her success but the entire team succeeding.

“Positivity, communication, teamwork, having fun, and leading by example are other pillars of her management style. Being restlessly focused and passionate about the people on her team succeeding and their happiness trickles out to the home buyers as well.”

Jenn Porter

Jenn Porter Real Estate

Broker

Years in industry: 14

“Jenn Porter demonstrates leadership in everything she does between acting as an active supportive mom of two very active outstanding kiddos to running a full real estate brokerage and always giving back to her neighbors and community,” said friend Bridget Johnson, CEO of Green Girl Recycling.

“I first met Jenn more than 15 years ago in the mountains outside Boulder where she began her real estate journey. I would watch her drive to the south of Denver for training and mentorship, learning the trade and using her past experience in the military (think: focus, dedication, utter sincerity and passion in what she does and leans into achieving). Jenn’s southern charm and very professional manner have always set her apart as an individual and someone many count as a true friend.

“Jenn has five women on her team now and has been selling houses on the Front Range of Colorado for more than 14 years. Jenn doesn’t just sell houses and properties; she helps serve her customers all the way through the transaction and even goes way above normal practices to completely fix, clean and stage homes prior and after the sale so that clients literally get the red carpet treatment from the get-go. I’ve watched Jenn start from scratch, train, learn, reach, grow to forming her own company and repeating those steps as an owner. Jenn always has a smile on her face, she has a contagious laugh and is quick to help her clients land properties due to her outstanding connections all across Colorado.

“As a CEO myself, I have learned to watch not only what Jenn says, but what she accomplishes — it’s quite the feat.”

Abby Renner

ReMax Nexus

Managing broker, owner

Years in industry: 20

College, university: University of Phoenix

“Abby [Renner] is an amazing managing broker who puts her whole heart into mentoring, guiding, and motivating her agents to be their best selves. She is genuine and honest with her words and always there to listen,” said Jen Kearns, a Realtor and agent.

“She not only cares for her agents and clients, but she also loves to give back to the community throughout the year — the biggest community event being the Fall Festival — which was the best one yet this year for Children’s Hospital.”

Carrie Koss, office manager, said that Renner “takes the time to learn about every agent’s professional history, level of knowledge, personality, preferences, strengths and weaknesses, and goals. By understanding this, she can then provide the level of support each agent needs to be successful.”

Among the charitable work she has done are a no-cost shred event, sponsorship of Firestone’s Halloween safe night, donated to Santa Cops, donated to the Children’s Miracle Network out of almost all of her closings, and organized the Fall Festival to raise $6,000 this year for the local Children’s Hospital.

Laurell Richey

ReMax

Realtor

Years in industry: 14

College, university: University of Colorado Boulder

“My mother came to the USA in her 60s from Eastern Europe. Not speaking English well and with very little proceeds from her apartment in her home country, she did not dream of buying real estate in the United States, let alone on the Front Range. Laurell [Richey] has been mentoring my mom in financing and building wealth, following through step-by-step, all the way to this day, when my mom managed to buy a brand new house in a newly constructed neighborhood,” said Dilara Madinger, a cybersecurity engineer with Micro Motion.

“Due to some great advice from Laurell, my mother will be able to rent out two bedrooms, should she need to create extra income for herself. Watching Laurell spending countless hours mentoring my mom, communicating through a language barrier, having to explain things five times, I cannot believe our luck in meeting this empowering woman.”

Noah Madinger concurred and added, “It is such work and the attitude of meeting the clients where they are that makes Laurell more than just a Realtor, but rather a cornerstone of this community.”

Andrea Rusch

Kittle Real Estate

Sales manager, supervising broker

Years in industry: 20

“Andrea Rusch is the perfect example of a manager who leads by example. She is kind, always willing to help, is approachable in that anyone who works with her knows she is open to lending an ear and does her best to offer effective solutions,” said Brad Baldwin, office manager at Kittle

“In August 2020, she stepped into the new role of sales manager / supervising broker at Kittle Real Estate. She has already made a great impact in the short time she has been in the position. She has grown the buyer specialist team, adding nine new team members. Thanks to her management style, skills and years of experience, Andrea serves as a natural mentor to the new agents. She genuinely cares that they build a successful path in the industry.

“Her work ethic makes her an inspiration to others to achieve and succeed. Andrea’s kindness and generosity of time extends to her personal life. She is an advocate for animals and children, donating regularly to local charities such as the local humane societies and Children’s Hospital. In the past she has served as the fundraising coordinator at the Weld County Humane Society and served on the GARA Board of Directors. She has been known to pick up stray animals out of window wells while showing a property.”

Alison Sirlin

The Sirlin Group at Live West Realty

Realtor

Years in industry: 22

“Alison [Sirlin] has dedicated her career to providing such amazing customer service that every year she is more successful than the last. Her online reviews from her client say it all. She looks out for them, becomes their friends and genuinely cares for them,” said Kristen Teel, director of operations for Live West Realty.

“In the real estate community she is known as being professional, easy to work with and an assurance of a smooth transaction. This recent Google Review sums it up better than I can: ‘I’ve never had a good experience with a Realtor until Alison. From day one she was right there with communication (text, email, phone) and always with a positive and cheery disposition. She never ever made us feel pressured to buy a house, she always cared more that we were happy and (no matter how long it took) ended up with the perfect home for us. She put the time in day after day, constantly making the process easier and even fun for us due to her amazing attitude and energy. Even now after we closed on our perfect home she checks in asking if we need anything and supplies us with vendor recommendations and contacts….’”

Co-worker Megan Reed said that Sirlin is “incredibly sharp and detail oriented and does not let any task go unnoticed in the real estate process for her clients. In addition, Alison helps out her fellow co-workers/agents in the office by providing valuable tools and knowledge to better help our own business. Alison volunteers on a regular basis for “There with Care” and her children’s activities all while keeping a pulse on the cutting edge of the real estate market.”

Stephanie Steward

Elevations Real Estate

Partner/owner

Years in industry: 26

College, university: Colorado State University

“Stephanie [Steward] might quite possibly be the hardest working Realtor I have ever met. When we met, she was one of my mentors when I started in the business, more than 10 years ago. She joined Elevations Real Estate for its reputation of customer relations and community involvement. Most recently, she has taken on the role of partnering with me on a new construction townhome community in Windsor, at The Chimney Park Townhomes,” said Karli Diamond, also a broker/owner at Elevations.

She exhibits “honest antics, work ethic, and over and above care for not only the builder, but also the buyers investing into the community. She never underestimates the importance of face-to-face meetings in this digital world we live in. She hustles to accommodate her clients, advocates for their best results, and is not afraid to take on a challenge.

“Last year she stepped up and made connections with the Poudre School district when it was in need of donations during COVID-19. Living in Northern Colorado all of her life, she has connections with so many people. If you ask, all will tell you her heart is made of gold, and she will bend backward to help out.”

Sandi Storck

Coldwell Banker

Executive broker

Years in industry: 38

College, university: Long Island University

“Sandi [Storck] has been actively involved in real estate for more than 38 years with extensive experience in a variety of real estate markets throughout the U.S. Having personally moved 10 times during her career, she fully understands the moving process from start to finish,” said past client Mark Wood, the ecommerce director at ReMarkable Foodz.

“She is currently one of the Top 20 Coldwell Banker agents in Boulder, a member of Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle and an International Diamond & Silver Awards Recipient. Consistently one of the TOP Preferred Relocation Specialists in the forefront of the market with new transferees, Sandi is a certified relocation specialist (both nationally and locally). She has expertise in creative financing and extensive knowledge in financial planning.

“Storck has always had an active role in the communities where she lived and worked, from the smallest of roles like creating a useful directory to larger ones like organizing the complete conversion of a neighborhood from oil heat to natural gas. She regularly contributes and donates to several non-profit organizations including Denver Rescue Mission and Planned Parenthood. Sandi also has a bachelor’s degree in interior design and brings that design creativity flare to every project. She’s an experienced, well-connected Realtor/homeowner/interior designer all in one package.”

Tara Tooley

Tara Tooley Real Estate

Agent

Years in industry: 5

“It takes a lot in my mind for a real estate agent to stand out these days, and Tara Tooley does just that. Tara has been a connector of people in our community for her whole life and once she became a real estate agent it was only amplified how much she cares for others and our community,” said Amanda Wicker, owner of Facette Limited.

“She is involved with so many nonprofits and does extensive work with Be the Gift, which does home repairs for single moms and widows. She is also a member of Women Give, which helps single moms with childcare and scholarships so they can get advanced education to provide for their families.

“She always has a smile on her face and wants the best for everyone in her life. She is known for the gifts she gives her clients by partnering with Local businesses to support them as well. Tara creates experiences for her friends and clients, whether it is a VIP bus tour of top properties, personal cards with gifts on birthdays or a new event just to connect the right people for growth. Her tag line is “Dreams Come True,” and I know Tara would have my family and best future in mind when helping us pursue our real estate dreams together.”

Christine Torres

ReMax Alliance

Broker associate

Years in industry: 14

College, university: University of California – Irvine

“​​Christine has been a champion of the Berthoud community for many years. Her passion for her town has her involved in multiple nonprofit organizations and charities. For the past five years she has served on the Berthoud Community Fund committee, which allocates around $42,000 each year to nonprofits in the area. She has been the president of the Berthoud Athletic Boosters club for the past four years,” said Amanda Eastwood, managing broker with ReMax Alliance. “Her marketing and fundraising efforts have raised revenues from an average of $20,000 up to $60,000 this past year.

“Christine was instrumental in the organization of a community spirit event during the height of COVID where she organized two Movie in the Meadows nights. This event was designed to keep the community connected and also to raise needed funds to go back into the community. She created a welcome video for the event that included the mayor, school principals and chamber members, encouraging the community to stay strong.

“She is a four year member on the Homebound Seniors Committee and has recently become a steering committee member of the Caretakers of Tradition Committee to raise money for the new Berthoud Fire Museum. Since 2018 Christine has been involved with the Berthoud Homecoming Parade and is also running the After Prom event in 2022 for the Berthoud High School.

“Christine has enjoyed a very successful real estate career closing more than 300 transactions in her 14 years working in the business. She has been instrumental in two new residential developments in Berthoud, the latest of which is the Harvest Community where she launched an initial phase comprising 31 lots and showcasing four local builders. Christine’s love for her community is showcased in a sensational promotional video that she made, showcasing her town, local businesses and recreational activities.”

Sarah Tyler

Kentwood Real Estate

Employing broker

Years in industry: 6

College, university: Colorado State University

“Sarah Tyler is an experienced and passionate Realtor. She is a member of the Fort Collins Board of Realtors, a Colorado native, and a Colorado State University alumna. Sarah puts customer service at the forefront of her business practice, reveling in the growth of her brokers at the Kentwood Northern Properties office,” said Kentwood CEO Gretchen Rosenberg.

“Her involvement at FCBR led her to co-chairing its Rookie Club, further reinforcing a desire to help create successful brokers. She always keeps in mind the climate of the current market when advising both brokers and her real estate clients.

“Sarah has facilitated the growth of Kentwood’s relocation program in Northern Colorado by providing the highest level of customer service when working with relocating buyers and sellers. Relocation division growth has been 200% over the past 12 months, providing solid business leads for all of the brokers at Kentwood Northern Properties. In addition to relocation growth, Sarah has worked with the Kentwood marketing department to increase training and utilization of the marketing and technology tools provided to brokers by the company.

“She’s organized an annual broker/client pool party with more than 150 people in attendance. Sarah is the mother of a young daughter and son and is very involved in their school. She’s also the former owner of a local beauty salon that employed 15 Northern Coloradans.”

Lisa Wade

ReMax of Boulder

Broker associate/manager

Years in industry: 28

College, university: University of Colorado Boulder

“Lisa Wade embodies the highest ideals of being a Realtor, business leader, and community supporter. Lisa gives generously of her time and expertise to her clients, company, and community. In addition to being a superstar agent at ReMax of Boulder (having helped hundreds of families buy or sell homes in the Boulder Valley), Lisa also serves as a company manager and chief recruiting officer,” said agency owner Jay Kalinski.

“Lisa is widely regarded as the heart and soul ReMax of Boulder and is beloved by the community. Some of her key recent accomplishments are: Federal political coordinator for Sen. John Hickenlooper, NAR 2020 key contact for state Reps KC Becker and Stephen Fenberg, CAR 2020 Distinguished Service Award, Colorado Association of Realtors — 2018 Northeast District chair, 2018 NAR federal political coordinator for Colorado Second Congressional District, BARA Realtor of the Year 2016, CAR Board of Directors 2016. It is fair to say that no one has done more to exemplify the very best of residential real estate professionals than Lisa Wade.”

Shirley Watson

C3 Real Estate Solutions LLC

Realtor

Years in industry: 35

“Shirley [Watson] provides excellent service and care to those searching for a home in Northern Colorado. She is experienced in all aspects of real estate including new construction, resale properties, waterfront properties, luxury real estate, and has been named one of the nation’s top relocation experts,” said coworker Tim Gannon.

“Shirley has been a top producing agent for many years, but her contributions to the local real estate industry are a product of her continuous effort to provide the absolute best services to her clients and the community as a whole. Shirley has used her unique style of negotiating and connecting people, and she has helped create and maintain many jobs, lifestyles. She establishes the highest standard for our industry with these consistent efforts.

“Shirley is an active member of the community as well; she donates clothing, toys and food to those in need through many organizations in town and provides opportunities to local businesses as opportunities present themselves. She is not only a great businesswoman, but one of the best human beings to do business with.”

Joanne Wells

Exp Realty

Agent

Years in industry: 5

“Joanne Wells of Exp Realty in the Northern Colorado region is a woman and real estate agent worthy of BizWest distinction. Genuine and kind, Joanne’s leadership style comes from a place of integrity, honesty, truthfulness, and transparency through every transaction be it personal or in serving her real estate clients,” said friend and client Jennifer Hahnke, who works for the Better Business Bureau.

“Joanne’s focus is, of course, to serve her clients’ needs and build lasting relationships as most agents strive to do, but Joanne elevates her brand through the genuine kindness and caring of someone who serves her clients each and every day as a trusted steward of their home buying dream, financial investment, and re-location to a community they will call home.

“As Joanne launched her real estate business she lost her husband Keith to cancer. Keith told Joanne and his two daughters to go forward and spread joy. Joanne made joy her mission, and if you are lucky enough to know Joanne, you know this is true from her smile to the genuine way she makes you a priority in her life.

“I have personally known Joanne through this process and have been the joyful recipient of an amazing home sale and new build purchase under Joanne’s professional guidance.”

Madalyn Winner

Waypoint Real Estate

Broker

Years in industry: 3

College, university: Colorado State University

“Madalyn Winner is an exceptional residential real estate broker in so many ways. She has initiated all marketing for Waypoint Real Estate’s Luxury Residential branch while representing buyers and sellers. She has a hustle attitude toward getting her clients the results they want,” said Allison Horn, Waypoint’s marketing manager.

“Madalyn gives back to the community in Fort Collins by volunteering her time at several non-profit organizations and is also active with volunteering at community events. She holds the title of global marketing manager where she oversees marketing for residential real estate and the global company efforts. Her experience in sales, entrepreneurship and marketing gives her a unique perspective on assessing and executing on client needs and a creative hand in navigating deals to reach the closing table.

“As a leader, Madalyn possesses a confident attitude, exceptional communication skills, knowledge of residential and commercial real estate industry and has the ability to inspire motivation in her team.

Stephanie Woodard

ReMax Alliance

Broker associate

Years in industry: 8

“Stephanie [Woodward] is on the board of the Women’s Fund of Weld County. She is a member of the NoCo Home Builders Association and loves to give back to her community, including the Fort Collins Raptor Center and NoCo HBA foundation,” said Amanda Eastwood, managing broker with ReMax Alliance.

“Stephanie was instrumental in bringing R.E.A.L — ReMax Empowering Alliance Ladies — to her company this fall. This support group is focused on the success of women in her ReMax Alliance family. Stephanie is spearheading these meetings, organizing content and guest speakers for future events.

“Stephanie is driven to succeed in her business and in 2021 created her own real estate team called The SW Team — Succeed / Win. She has two buyer’s agents on her team who are thriving in the environment she has created. Her marketing endeavors reflect her drive to succeed, and she understands that you have to spend money to make money. She mentors new agents and cares about growing other people’s businesses. She always has a positive attitude and frame of mind.”