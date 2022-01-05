Greeley City Council introduces eminent domain authorization for Terry Ranch pipeline

GREELEY — The City Council on Tuesday introduced and conducted the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the use of eminent domain to acquire land for the city’s Terry Ranch water supply project.

The ordinance was introduced in the consent agenda. A second reading and public hearing will be conducted at the council’s Jan. 18 meeting.

The city acquired the Terry Ranch aquifer, near the Colorado/Wyoming border, in March with the intention to mine the aquifer for water it can treat for current use and to install pumps so it can store water below the surface. The project would add 1.2 million acre-feet of water to Greeley’s supply, enough to fulfill the city’s current water usage for 48 years.

Part of that project is a pipeline that runs from the aquifer to Greeley’s existing water transmission line, which is located north of Windsor. The pipeline will be constructed in phases, with the first phase beginning in 2022. That will include the first six miles of the southern stretch of pipeline. The remaining 24 miles of pipe will be built between 2025 and 2040.

According to council documents, “city staff has begun discussions with owners within the project area” and “fully intend to negotiate in good faith and follow a uniform acquisition process for all affected owners.”

