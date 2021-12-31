Marshall Fire: Target sustained ‘significant’ smoke, water damage

SUPERIOR — Target’s store in Superior sustained “significant smoke and water damage” in the Marshall Fire Thursday, but a full assessment has yet to occur, a spokesperson for Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) told BizWest Friday.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said that the Minneapolis-based company is “in the process of contacting every team member in the area to ensure they’re safe, and so far, we are thankful that no team members are injured.”

Harper-Tibaldo said a full assessment of damage to the 174,000-square-foot store at 400 Marshall Road is ongoing. The store employs about 200 people.

“The store sustained significant smoke and water damage and will be temporarily closed while we assess the damage, repair the building and work to reopen as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We are also working with local officials and community partners to understand the local needs and determine how we can best support the Superior community.”

