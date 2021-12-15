Workwell acquired by Arizona occupational health firm

LONGMONT — Occupational health company Workwell Occupational Medicine LLC has been acquired by Phoenix-based firm Medicine for Business and Industry.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

Workwell, headquartered in Longmont, provides services such as corporate wellness screenings, ergonomics training, workers’ compensation injury care and drug testing. It operates seven locations in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and the Denver area.

With this acquisition, MBI will operate 18 clinics throughout Colorado and Arizona.

“We are thrilled to add Workwell to our growing portfolio of occupational health and injury clinics renowned for delivering the highest standard of occupational health services and injury care,” Brian O’Hayre, founder and CEO of MBI, said in a prepared statement.

Workwell locations will be rebranded as MBI over the next year.

O’Hayre will continue as CEO of the combined organization. Workwell CEO Steve Pottenger will have a seat on the board.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Representatives from Workwell and MBI have not responded to requests for comment.