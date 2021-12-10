TPC Colorado wins Korn Ferry Tournament of the Year award

Golfers putt on the 16th green, a par-3, on the TPC Colorado, a ground-up golf course development located in Berthoud. The 800-acre golf community will encompass a master-planned residential neighborhood, an 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse, a community center, pool, fitness facility and a dynamic lakefront gathering locale. Joel Blocker for BizWest

BERTHOUD — At just 3 years old, the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes earned the title of Tournament of the Year at the annual Korn Ferry Tour tournament meetings this week.

“We are thrilled to name the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes our 2021 Tournament of the Year,” Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin said in presenting the award. “It is truly incredible how quickly Drew Blass and his team made this a marquee event on our schedule, in addition to putting on the tournament rated highest all around by our membership. We look forward to the bright future this event has with our tour.”

As noted in a press statement, to win the award, the TPC Colorado Championship:

Achieved significant charity engagement beyond the financial perspective, as the tournament worked with a handful of charities to create programming at the event to generate greater awareness and outreach.

Provided unique fan experience elements such as a Berthoud Spectator Trolley to help fans get around the course, Citywide Junior Area, Birdieball Interactive Area, Staycool Visit Loveland Zone, and a PointsBet Sportsbook activation.

Expanded its audience with a comprehensive approach to social media across a wide variety of platforms, as well as the addition of PGA TOUR LIVE streaming coverage for the third and final rounds.

Assembled a robust group of volunteers, reaching nearly 700 volunteers, including a growing number of youth volunteers as a result of a donation program. Mark Fidrych from the TPC championship was named volunteer of the year.

Recorded the highest-rated player dining and hospitality experience on the tour.

“It’s truly an honor for the whole community,” tournament director Blass said. “Everybody is embracing it. It’s not just the tournament, it’s everybody involved all through Colorado and Wyoming. Everybody in the community is accepting this award. Everybody can say, ‘Hey, we were a part of this.’ It’s special for everybody.”

The Korn Ferry Tour will contribute $10,000 to the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes and an additional $5,000 to the tournament resulting from the volunteer of the year designation.

The 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season opens with the return to international play at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, set for Jan. 16-19.

The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes is scheduled for June 27 to July 3, 2022, and expects to host a field of 156 golfers as they compete for a share of the $750,000 purse and a spot on the PGA TOUR.

