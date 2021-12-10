Funding Friday: DMC Biotechnologies closes Series B with $34M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Sponsored Content Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!

BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special celebration with businesses that rank at the top of their lists and who are critical to the region’s economic growth. Join us on January 20 at Grace Place in Berthoud for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the year’s first B2B event. Sponsored by fnbo. Read More

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Boulder-based DMC Biotechnologies completed the first close of its Series B funding round with $34 million. The round was led by Cibus Enterprise with investments from Capricorn Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, SCG, Boulder Ventures, Solvay Ventures and Michelin. DMC has gone commercial with its first product, a biochemical intermediate for use in home care and nutrition. This round brings the total DMC has raised to $46.4 million.

completed the first close of its Series B funding round with $34 million. The round was led by Cibus Enterprise with investments from Capricorn Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, SCG, Boulder Ventures, Solvay Ventures and Michelin. DMC has gone commercial with its first product, a biochemical intermediate for use in home care and nutrition. This round brings the total DMC has raised to $46.4 million. Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital has upped the amount it’s raised in its QED Fund VI, a pooled investment fund, to $12.3 million. The fund, which launched last November, raised $3 million over the past year .

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC