Funding Friday: DMC Biotechnologies closes Series B with $34M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Boulder-based DMC Biotechnologies completed the first close of its Series B funding round with $34 million. The round was led by Cibus Enterprise with investments from Capricorn Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, SCG, Boulder Ventures, Solvay Ventures and Michelin. DMC has gone commercial with its first product, a biochemical intermediate for use in home care and nutrition. This round brings the total DMC has raised to $46.4 million. 
  • Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital has upped the amount it’s raised in its QED Fund VI, a pooled investment fund, to $12.3 million. The fund, which launched last November, raised $3 million over the past year .

