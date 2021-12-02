Timnath to break ground on new police station

TIMNATH — A public groundbreaking ceremony will be held at noon on Dec. 8 at the new Timnath Police Station.

The station will be 22,000 square-feet and cost $13.4 million, according to a town news release.

“The Town of Timnath is dedicated to its police force and the safety of our community,” said

Timnath police chief Terry Jones said in the release. “A great deal of thought has gone into designing this facility that will bring a number of much-needed safety spaces for residents and resources to the police department.”

The station is expected to be complete by December 2022.

