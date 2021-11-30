Undeveloped downtown FoCo site could soon see construction

FORT COLLINS — MorningStar Senior Living has applied for a building permit to construct a 215,956-square-foot assisted living facility on Block 23, an undeveloped block in downtown Fort Collins that has been vacant for about a decade.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

Register today for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The facility would feature 27 memory care units, 44 assisted living units and 89 independent living units, according to a report from the Coloradoan.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC