Undeveloped downtown FoCo site could soon see construction

FORT COLLINS — MorningStar Senior Living has applied for a building permit to construct a 215,956-square-foot assisted living facility on Block 23, an undeveloped block in downtown Fort Collins that has been vacant for about a decade.

The facility would feature 27 memory care units, 44 assisted living units and 89 independent living units, according to a report from the Coloradoan.

