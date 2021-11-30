Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates hit with data breach

BOULDER — Medical practice Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates experienced a data breach in September in which customers’ personal information may have been compromised.

“On September 21, 2021, BNA detected a compromise to one of its business email accounts. BNA quickly engaged cyber security experts and a leading incident response team to secure the subject email account, assess the extent of the unauthorized activity, and remediate any damage caused by the incident,” the company said in a news release. “A third-party IT forensic firm also launched an investigation to determine what, if any, information could have been compromised in the incident.”

Compromised data could have included names, dates of birth, and medical records. Addresses and Social Security numbers were not compromised in the incident, Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates said.

The company said it has notified those potentially impacted by the breach.

Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates did not reply to requests for additional comment, nor did company attorneys provide the number of customers affected by the breach.

Customers with questions about the breach can contact the confidential, toll-free inquiry line at 833-820-0974.

