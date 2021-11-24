Colorado Gives Day kicks off Dec. 7

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 7, 2021, as Colorado Gives Day, a 24-hour giving event during which donors can choose from more than 3,100 local nonprofits and support organizations based in or doing work in Colorado.

“We like to take the guesswork out of giving and make it easy for donors to give online,” Erica Thornley, vice president of product development at ColoradoGives.org, said in a prepared statement. “All the nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org have been vetted and are in good standing with the Secretary of State’s Office. We want donors to feel good knowing they are giving on a safe platform to trusted nonprofits that match causes they care about.”

Colorado Gives Day has raised $307 million for Colorado nonprofits since its inception in 2010, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation. In 2020, Colorado Gives Day raised more than $50 million during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 82,988 donors giving 230,504 individual donations to 2,874 Colorado nonprofits.

“Coloradans know how to make good happen every day of the year, but especially on Colorado Gives Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. “I believe COVID has made us all realize how fragile life is and how quickly things can change. People recognize more than ever how much nonprofits do to help keep us safe, healthy and thriving.”

People who give on or schedule their donation for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, will find their donations boosted by a $1.6 million Incentive Fund. “Our Colorado business partners really stepped up to support local nonprofits by contributing to the incentive fund,” Dunkin said. “Every nonprofit that receives a donation on Colorado Gives Day will get a piece of this fund, which means even more money is going to help our nonprofit community in Colorado.”

FirstBank serves as corporate partner of Colorado Gives Day, providing cash prizes, event support, incentive fund contributions and paid advertising.

“As a longtime corporate partner, it’s been inspiring to watch giving in Colorado grow each year, especially in 2020 when local nonprofits needed support the most,” said Kelly Kaminskas, president of retail and digital banking for FirstBank and Community First Foundation board member. “Coloradans continue to exceed our expectations with their generosity, and we’re confident they’ll keep up the giving spirit this Colorado Gives Day.”Donors can search for local nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day. Donations can also be scheduled now to process on Colorado Gives Day, and all donations, including scheduled donations, will be boosted by an incentive fund of $1.6 million.