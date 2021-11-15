State health department amends public health order

BizWest Staff

Sponsored Content BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended a COVID-related public health order Sunday.

The new rules affect six metro Denver counties including Boulder and Broomfield, requiring proof of vaccination for teenagers and older at large indoor events, the Denver Post reported.

Such events are described in the order as unseated, indoors and with 500 or more people in “one area or room.” Examples include “concerts, receptions, bars, dance halls and auctions” with “houses of worship” excluded.

The amendment ends Dec. 31.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC