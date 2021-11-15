Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



State health department amends public health order

BizWest Staff

BOULDER and BROOMFIELD — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment amended a COVID-related public health order Sunday.

The new rules affect six metro Denver counties including Boulder and Broomfield, requiring proof of vaccination for teenagers and older at large indoor events, the Denver Post reported.

Such events are described in the order as unseated, indoors and with 500 or more people in “one area or room.” Examples include “concerts, receptions, bars, dance halls and auctions” with “houses of worship” excluded.

The amendment ends Dec. 31.

