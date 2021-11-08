Charlotte’s Web quietly moved HQ to Denver this year

DENVER — Boulder-born CBD company Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) quietly moved its headquarters to downtown Denver this summer.
Sponsored Content
Register today for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference
November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
In May, the company leased the roughly 22,000-square-foot 47th floor of the skyscraper at 1801 California St. from Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP), which has its United States headquarters in the building, according to a disclosure filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Charlotte’s Web had been operating out of a roughly 42,000-square-foot headquarters at 1600 Pearl St. in Boulder leased from Boulder Brands USA Inc.
Upon vacating that space, Charlotte’s Web, representatives of which did not reply to requests for comment Monday, subleased the Boulder offices to Outside Interactive Inc., a media company that publishes a number of lifestyle magazines such as Outside and Backpacker.
In addition to its space in Denver, Charlotte’s Web also leases a 136,610-square-foot industrial building at 700 Tech Court in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center, where production and research and development occur.
DENVER — Boulder-born CBD company Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) quietly moved its headquarters to downtown Denver this summer.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Registration is open!
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
In May, the company leased the roughly 22,000-square-foot 47th floor of the skyscraper at 1801 California St. from Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP), which has its United States headquarters in the building, according to a disclosure filed last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Charlotte’s Web had been operating out of a roughly 42,000-square-foot headquarters at 1600 Pearl St. in Boulder leased from Boulder Brands USA Inc.
Upon vacating that space, Charlotte’s Web, representatives of which did not reply to requests for comment Monday, subleased the Boulder offices to Outside Interactive Inc., a media company that publishes a number of lifestyle magazines such as Outside and Backpacker.
In addition to its space in Denver, Charlotte’s Web also leases a 136,610-square-foot industrial building at 700 Tech Court in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center, where production and research and development occur.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!