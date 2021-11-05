Funding Friday: Tendril raises $72.3M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Tendril Holdings LLC, the business name for Boulder energy software company Uplight, raised $72.3 million in equity. Uplight focuses on utility customer data analytics and helping utilities become more sustainable. Representatives from Uplight did not respond to requests for comment.
- Boulder multi-family office Crestone Capital LLC launched a new pooled investment fund, Montezuma Fund VII LP. The indefinite fund has not yet received any investments. Crestone also released annual reports for two of its other pooled investment funds. Crestone Alternative Strategies LP, launched in 2001, raised $28.7 million over the past year, bringing its total to $826 million. Sanitas Global Opportunity Fund LP, launched in 2013, raised $21.5 million over the past year, bringing its total to $168 million.
- TechStars Boulder launched a new fund, Techstars Ventures 2022 LP. The $150 million venture capital fund has yet to receive any investments.
