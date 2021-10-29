Home » Industry News » Technology



Funding Friday: S&W Seed raises $5M

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Longmont agriculture company S&W Seed Co. (NASDAQ: SANW) raised $5.04 million in equity. 
  • SweetSense Inc., a Boulder-based company that designs and manufactures environmental resource management hardware and software, raised $5 million in equity. 
  • Boulder company Longpath Technologies Inc., which creates laser emissions monitoring equipment, raised $1 million through issuing promissory notes.

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Longmont agriculture company S&W Seed Co. (NASDAQ: SANW) raised $5.04 million in equity. 
  • SweetSense Inc., a Boulder-based company that designs and manufactures environmental resource management hardware and software, raised $5 million in equity. 
  • Boulder company Longpath Technologies Inc., which creates laser emissions monitoring equipment, raised $1 million through issuing promissory notes.


 