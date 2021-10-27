Medical-device maker co-founder to lead Colorado biotech trade group

DENVER — Elyse Blazevich, co-founder of medical-device manufacturing startup Securisyn Medical LLC, is the new president and CEO of the industry trade group Colorado Bioscience Association.

She takes over from Jennifer Jones Paton, who stepped down earlier this year to focus on her baby daughter.

“By all measures, Colorado’s life sciences community is growing and maturing. I am ready to accelerate the ecosystem’s momentum and work closely with the CBSA board, team, members, sponsors, and partners to expand Colorado’s presence as a leading hub for life sciences in North America,” Blazevich said in a prepared statement.

Blazevich will remain on Securisym’s board of directors when she takes over her new role next month, according to CBSA news release.

Prior to co-founding that company, Blazevich led investor relations at the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce.

“Elyse is the ideal fit for this linchpin role in Colorado’s life sciences ecosystem. Her expertise as a medtech founder and chief executive, business community leader, member and committee chair of the CBSA Board of Directors, and revenue generation expert for non-profit organizations will allow her to hit the ground running,” CBSA board of directors vice chairwoman Kathleen Traylor said in the release.

