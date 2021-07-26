Colorado Bioscience Association CEO stepping down

DENVER — Jennifer Jones Paton, Colorado Bioscience Association CEO since 2018, is leaving the organization.

“Jennifer led the Colorado Bioscience Association through a period of extraordinary growth for life sciences in our state. Her leadership in rebranding CBSA and work to champion the ecosystem has raised our profile with Colorado’s business community, and investors and partners across the country,” board chairman Bob Reddy said in a prepared statement. “She worked closely with the talented CBSA team to support members’ needs during the pandemic with virtual education and digital engagement. We will miss Jennifer, and we look forward to identifying a new leader who can build on her accomplishments.”

The association’s board is leading a search for her replacement. Jones, who plans to focus on her baby daughter upon her departure, will remain in her role during the transition.

“Together with the CBSA team, we have collaborated with our members, sponsors, and partners to build a pro-innovation environment for life sciences in Colorado,” Jones said in a statement. “Our ecosystem continues to raise capital at a record pace. We’re seeing companies at all stages of commercialization choose Colorado for investment and growth. I want to thank our board, team, members, sponsors, and partners for their dedication to our life sciences community. CBSA is in a strong position for future success.”

