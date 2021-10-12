State transportation woes hit growers, truckers, business

GLENWOOD CANYON — From worker shortages to mudslides, difficulties traversing Interstate 70 touched transportation, agriculture, tourism, and businesses on both sides of the Continental Divide, a report in ColoradoBiz magazine said.

The state’s largest peach grower saw shipping prices nearly double; the article noted it became “cheaper to send the peaches box-by-box by FedEx.”

In addition to produce, Colorado’s only four-lane, east-west highway experienced trucking delays based on hiring drivers, effects of last year’s wildfires, as well as heavy rains and mudslides and road closures.

A conversation convened in Fort Collins last week with state and local transportation officials and other business executives discussed transportation issues affecting Interstate 25.

