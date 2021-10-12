Hickory Village mobile home park sells to Utah buyer

FORT COLLINS — Hickory Village mobile home park sold for $23.3 million to a Utah-based owner and operator of mobile home parks.
Wheat Ridge-based Hickory Village MHP LLC sold the property to Hickory Village Colorado LLC on Oct. 6 for $23.3 million, according to Larimer County property records.
News reports said residents of the mobile home park at 400 Hickory Street submitted a $23.1 million bid for the park in April. The group had worked through the summer with the city and a nonprofit that helps residents buy the parks they live in to craft the competing proposal, including a commitment of $200,000 by the city of Fort Collins, according to the reports.
The mobile home park has about 200 units.
Secretary of state filings show the buyer is affiliated with Orem, Utah-based investment and management companies under the name Havenpark that own and run about two dozen U.S. mobile home parks.
The company has come under criticism for its actions once it buys a park, and in 2019 exchanged letters with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). In its response, Havenpark noted its “financial investment which improves the properties and raises the quality of life for our residents.”
