Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



Xcel Energy Day of Service activities support Colorado nonprofits

By  — 

DENVER — Colorado employees of Xcel Energy and their families worked together to support nonprofits around the state on Sept. 11 as part of Xcel’s day of service, the company announced in a news release.

More than 2,110 volunteers took part in 50 projects, from landscape maintenance to feeding the hungry. Projects included helping build the Tenderfoot Trail in Boulder and packing 200,000 meals for Colorado Feeding Kids.


 