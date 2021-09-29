Broomfield moves forward with reverse setback regs for plugged, abandoned wells

BROOMFIELD — Following a decision in June to expand reverse setbacks for pre-production oil and gas wells in Broomfield, city leaders are now poised to do the same for plugged and abandoned wells.

The Broomfield City Council passed 7-2 on first reading Tuesday a measure that would require a 250-foot reverse setback between plugged wells and residential developments.

A reverse setback regulates where development can occur in relation to existing oil and gas sites, while a standard setback is used to determine where wells can be drilled in relation to existing development.

“I wouldn’t want to be a resident who lives next to a failed unit,” Councilwoman Laurie Anderson said.

Exemptions to the ordinance under consideration include:

Residential units constructed prior to the effective date of the ordinance

Residential lots within a plat approved prior to the effective date of the ordinance

Residential lots/units planned within a site development plan approved prior to the effective date of the ordinance

Residential lots/units planned within a planned unit development plan approved prior to the effective date of the ordinance

Property zoned A-1(A) (Adams County Legacy Agricultural)

Broomfield now requires only that plugged and abandoned wells are within a workover easement with minimum dimensions of 50 feet by 100 feet.

Some concern was raised by members of the council that increased reverse setbacks will reduce the opportunity for new housing development, particularly affordable housing.

A second public hearing and second reading of the ordinance is set for Oct. 26.

In January, the council plans to address reverse setbacks for producing wells.

This summer, Broomfield officials increased reverse setbacks for pre-production wells from 1,320 feet to 2,000 feet.

