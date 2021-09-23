Chimney Hollow, two others get state stimulus water grants

BERTHOUD — Three water projects in the region will get $4.7 million from the Colorado Water Conservation Board. The board’s giving doubled this year due to COVID-related stimulus funds.

Sponsored Content Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business

BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley. Read More

Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District in Berthoud is getting $3.8 million toward connecting the Windy Gap reservoir in Grand County to one at Chimney Hollow in Larimer County.

Chimney Hollow is being built by a dozen northeastern Colorado water providers including the district, which is known as Northern Water. Costs are estimated at $600 million, including mitigation, Northern Water spokesman Jeff Stahla said.

The connection between the two reservoirs is part of the mitigation portion and will cost $26 million. The grant goes for the channel, which is still being designed.

“Colorado River Connectivity Channel is a major modification to Windy Gap Reservoir,” Stahla said. He said the channel’s funding is nearly complete. The grant “isn’t the final piece. We anticipate all the pieces coming together” by mid-2022.

Northern Water oversees Windy Gap for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which owns it. Water from it gets to cities including Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield, Greeley, Loveland, Estes Park and Fort Collins.

Two other area projects got grants.

A “Poudre Headwaters Restoration – Grand Ditch Barrier” effort by Colorado Trout Unlimited in Denver got about $300,000 toward restoring 38 miles of stream and 110 acres of lake habitat. The specific project involves the Greenback cutthroat trout.

A $1.2 million irrigation infrastructure effort got half its costs from this round of water board funds. The grantee is Colorado State University, through its Fort Collins campus, to use on work to boost water and energy efficiency and agricultural production. The specific project is to build storage ponds, upgrade the existing equipment and add irrigation systems and other infrastructure for research on soil and crops and to launch a farm management competition to improve agricultural profitability.

Both projects are in Larimer County.

© BizWest Media LLC