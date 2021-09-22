FedEx to hire 1,850 in Colorado

HENDERSON — FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) plans to hire 1,850 new workers in Colorado and will hold hiring events on Thursday in Henderson, according to a Denver Post report.
Available positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.
