FedEx to hire 1,850 in Colorado

HENDERSON — FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) plans to hire 1,850 new workers in Colorado and will hold hiring events on Thursday in Henderson, according to a Denver Post report.

Available positions include package handlers, managers, and other support staff.

