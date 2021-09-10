CU Boulder gets $1.1 million for wildfire effects research

BOULDER — Two University of Colorado researchers will share $1.1 million in EPA grants to study wildfire smoke and its effect on air quality.

The Daily Camera reports the assistant professors are conducting two studies. One will compare indoor and outdoor particulate matter in and around schools and homes. The second will look at how how the matter gets into those areas and what measures can be taken to reduce it.

Communities in the Front Range have had dozens of air quality alerts since spring because of wildfires.