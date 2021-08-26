Fort Collins R&D company receives certification of first product

FORT COLLINS — Agriculture research and development company Membrane Protective Technologies Inc. has received certification for its GameteGuard-FB product that can be used on bull sperm to extend its usefulness in cryopreservation.
The product, the Fort Collins company’s first, enhances the success of artificial insemination, resulting in improved conception rates in cattle, according to a press release from the company.
GameteGuard is a plant-extracted, antioxidant rich extender that protects sperm from the oxidative stress of freezing and thawing. In field trials of nearly 2,000 head of cattle (beef and dairy), bull sperm frozen GameteGuard extender has yielded a 20% improvement in conception rate.
Since then, GameteGuard has been translated into other species such as goats, sheep, swine, and the in vitro production of bovine embryos.
Certified Semen Services, a subsidiary business owned by National Association of Animal Breeders, has certified GameteGuard-FB for the preservation of domestic and international bull sperm. CSS was established to standardize the requirements necessary to minimize disease transmission and processing of bull semen for cryopreservation.
“We are humbled by the success of GameteGuard-FB to protect cells during cryopreservation,” Lisa Herickhoff, president of MPTI, said in a statement. “The CSS approval opens doors to share the benefits of this technology with the wider industry.”
The product, the Fort Collins company’s first, enhances the success of artificial insemination, resulting in improved conception rates in cattle, according to a press release from the company.
GameteGuard is a plant-extracted, antioxidant rich extender that protects sperm from the oxidative stress of freezing and thawing. In field trials of nearly 2,000 head of cattle (beef and dairy), bull sperm frozen GameteGuard extender has yielded a 20% improvement in conception rate.
Since then, GameteGuard has been translated into other species such as goats, sheep, swine, and the in vitro production of bovine embryos.
Certified Semen Services, a subsidiary business owned by National Association of Animal Breeders, has certified GameteGuard-FB for the preservation of domestic and international bull sperm. CSS was established to standardize the requirements necessary to minimize disease transmission and processing of bull semen for cryopreservation.
“We are humbled by the success of GameteGuard-FB to protect cells during cryopreservation,” Lisa Herickhoff, president of MPTI, said in a statement. “The CSS approval opens doors to share the benefits of this technology with the wider industry.”
