Centennial developer plans to replace retail with housing

CENTENNIAL — Developer Alberta Development Partners plans to replace the Macy’s and Sears department stores at Centennial’s Streets at SouthGlenn mixed-use campus with housing, according to a Denver Post report. 

The developer has submitted an application that seeks to increase the number of housing units allowed on the campus to 1,125, up from 350, the report said. 

