Conga acquires AI contract risk platform

BROOMFIELD — Conga, tradename for AppExtremes LLC, a company engaged in end-to-end digital document transformation, has acquired Contract Wrangler Inc., a platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess terms and obligations in contracts based on revenue, risk and cost impacts once the contract is executed.
“With our acquisition of Contract Wrangler, we’re extending our leadership in helping companies manage their revenue contracts,“ said Conga CEO Noel Goggin in a prepared statement. “Together, we’ll empower companies to manage risk, compliance and obligations, while maximizing their revenue potential.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Conga will bring Contract Wrangler to market as Conga Contract Intelligence, according to a company news release. Conga Contract Intelligence will be sold standalone and as a value-added capability to Conga’s existing contract and lifecycle management solutions.
