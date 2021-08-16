Beckman Coulter Life Sciences bolstering NoCo presence with new Loveland office

LOVELAND — Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is expanding its presence in Loveland with the construction of a new $9 million office at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners’ Axis 25 development.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

The new office will allow the company to hire 85 more local workers, according to a Beckman news release. The company already employs about 130 in the area.

The 95,114-square-foot building will be completed in phases with the first expected to wrap up next year and the final phase expected to be completed by 2024.

“We have been on a rapid growth journey in Loveland since 2018 when we started with nearly three dozen employees,” Beckman Coulter Life Sciences president Greg Milosevich said in a prepared statement “Our strong business needs required us to ramp up quickly last year and we’re proud that despite the economic downturn in 2020, we were able to create more than 60 high-paying jobs in Loveland.”

Amenities at the 4510 Byrd Drive office will include collaboration zones, breakout rooms, technology centers, gathering spaces, a gym, and indoor-outdoor hybrid meeting spaces

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences currently operates out of office at 5600 Lindbergh Drive in Loveland. That space will be vacated next year and will be returned to subsidiary Hach Co., the release said.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, rather than Beckman Coulter, is building a new Loveland office.