Beckman Coulter Life Sciences bolstering NoCo presence with new Loveland office

LOVELAND — Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is expanding its presence in Loveland with the construction of a new $9 million office at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners’ Axis 25 development.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
The new office will allow the company to hire 85 more local workers, according to a Beckman news release. The company already employs about 130 in the area.
The 95,114-square-foot building will be completed in phases with the first expected to wrap up next year and the final phase expected to be completed by 2024.
“We have been on a rapid growth journey in Loveland since 2018 when we started with nearly three dozen employees,” Beckman Coulter Life Sciences president Greg Milosevich said in a prepared statement “Our strong business needs required us to ramp up quickly last year and we’re proud that despite the economic downturn in 2020, we were able to create more than 60 high-paying jobs in Loveland.”
Amenities at the 4510 Byrd Drive office will include collaboration zones, breakout rooms, technology centers, gathering spaces, a gym, and indoor-outdoor hybrid meeting spaces
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences currently operates out of office at 5600 Lindbergh Drive in Loveland. That space will be vacated next year and will be returned to subsidiary Hach Co., the release said.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, rather than Beckman Coulter, is building a new Loveland office.
LOVELAND — Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is expanding its presence in Loveland with the construction of a new $9 million office at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners’ Axis 25 development.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The new office will allow the company to hire 85 more local workers, according to a Beckman news release. The company already employs about 130 in the area.
The 95,114-square-foot building will be completed in phases with the first expected to wrap up next year and the final phase expected to be completed by 2024.
“We have been on a rapid growth journey in Loveland since 2018 when we started with nearly three dozen employees,” Beckman Coulter Life Sciences president Greg Milosevich said in a prepared statement “Our strong business needs required us to ramp up quickly last year and we’re proud that despite the economic downturn in 2020, we were able to create more than 60 high-paying jobs in Loveland.”
Amenities at the 4510 Byrd Drive office will include collaboration zones, breakout rooms, technology centers, gathering spaces, a gym, and indoor-outdoor hybrid meeting spaces
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences currently operates out of office at 5600 Lindbergh Drive in Loveland. That space will be vacated next year and will be returned to subsidiary Hach Co., the release said.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, rather than Beckman Coulter, is building a new Loveland office.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!