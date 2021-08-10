Unanimous OK on annexation recommendation

LOVELAND — Planning commissioners OK’d and forwarded to the City Council a three-part annexation and zoning issue by applicant Trammell Crow to bring 152 acres into Loveland.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the annexation, PUD zoning for half of the parcel, and the PUD zoning document that includes city conditions for development.

Commissioner Jerico “Rico” Devlin was absent; one seat is unfilled. The vote was 7-0.

Troy Bliss, a planner with the city, spoke for about 20 minutes; Aaron Ehle, an airport planning and business development specialist, spoke for three minutes; and Taylor Nelson, representing Dallas-based Trammel Crow, spoke about 10 minutes.

Commissioners asked about building height — Ehle said a modification allowing 125-foot-tall structures “wouldn’t be a problem” for the airport, noting, “you could go taller as you go north” on the parcel.

Chairman Yaron Weinberg also confirmed with Nelson that Trammell Crow accepted planning conditions in the PUD documents, most of which related to future infrastructure that would be part of the annexation agreement.

Planning staff recommended approval.

No other questions or comments came from commissioners, nor from public attendees by phone, online, or in-person.

No project has been proposed but planning documents suggest a layout of 2 to 3 million square feet. Trammell Crow also seeks possible heavy logistics use for “12 or more truck trips per day.”

It wants the rest of the parcels set aside for future industrial development.

The project engineer is New Jersey-based Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. The applicant and engineering firm have helped shepherd warehouse and fulfillment centers for Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. The larger of these facilities, including the 3.5-million-square-foot complex in Colorado Springs that opened last month, have brought more than 1,000 jobs.

Annexation, zoning, and development documents now move to a public hearing and city council consideration Sept. 7.

BizWest reported on the application Friday.

