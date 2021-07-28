Deadline approaches for team sign ups for new golf tournament

BERTHOUD — Golf teams can still sign up for a new Northern Colorado golf tournament that will bring a new format to the region’s competitive golf outings, but time is limited.

The inaugural BizWest Golf Cup will take place from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, at the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes course in Berthoud.

Rather than a “best-ball” format typical of many tournaments — in which each team member plays their ball from the best position set up by the previous best shot — players in the BizWest Golf Cup will play their own golf ball from start to finish.

The TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes Clubhouse. Courtesy TPC Colorado

“BizWest created the BizWest Golf Cup so that avid golfers can enjoy a day on the course with colleagues, friends and/or clients while playing their own golf ball,” said BizWest publisher Jeff Nuttall, adding that the new format should appeal to golfers wanting to compete in a real round of golf.

The tournament format will be a shamble, where the two best balls of four are used for scoring, with the top three teams receiving awards.

John Buser, general manager of TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, said the team consulted with TPC Colorado developer Jon Turner in establishing a format for the BizWest Golf Cup that would appeal to local companies.

“We wanted to develop a tournament that would attract area corporations in a fun format to help showcase what we have to offer at TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes,” he said. “That’s why we chose the format we did … so it will be competitive but still not unnecessarily a grind-it-out-to-the-death finish.”

Buser said the format also allows the club to showcase the entire property throughout the day, “whether it’s taking a tour of our soon-to-open pool facility, our men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, or our future amenities coming online, which will include golf simulators and a fitness center.

“We just really want to introduce the club to area corporations, especially, so they can see how to utilize our banquet facility as well,” he said.

Cost of entry in the BizWest Golf Cup is $1,200 for a team of 4, with a limit of 25 teams. Non-golfers can enter for $125 per person. Entry fees include pool access, tee gift, lunch and dinner. Registration is available here. With the tournament just days away, teams need to register now.

TCP Colorado at Heron Lakes, a PGA-qualified course, is sponsoring the tournament.