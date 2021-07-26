Xero Shoes supplies shoes to USA artistic swim team

BROOMFIELD — Feel the World Inc., which does business as Xero Shoes, will supply the official footwear for the USA Artistic Swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Xero, based in Broomfield, signed an agreement to provide the team with minimalist shoes. While the full team did not make the cut for the team competition at the Olympics this year, some members of the team did qualify for duet competition.

Starting Aug. 2, the artistic swimming athletes will compete.

“They are not your conventional shoe, and we are not your conventional sport,” said USA Artistic Swimming CEO Adam Andrasko. “We both embrace what is special about ourselves and use it in a positive way.”

Established 41 years ago, USA Artistic Swimming officially rebranded from USA Synchronized Swimming in March. Artistic swimming is a women’s Olympic discipline that combines technical perfection, synchronisation, choreography, artistry and expressive power. They often perform choreography and use music that is unique to their heritage, creating a distinctive spectacle.

Xero Shoes manufactures lightweight, minimalist footwear that it sells in 97 countries around the world. Xero has been ranked by BizWest as one of the fastest growing companies in the region for several years in a row.

In addition to the Olympics, the artistic swimming team will wear Xero footwear at every international event where it competes.

“We’re so excited that USAAS asked us to support its incredible athletes and coaches,” Steven Sashen, Xero Shoes CEO, said in a written statement. “We are looking forward to having lots of fun together and helping the team reach its goals, feet first.”

