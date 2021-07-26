NexCore plans new Broomfield senior living project

An artist’s rendering depicts the exterior of a new assisted living facility planned in Broomfield. Courtesy Broomfield planning documents.

BROOMFIELD — NexCore Group LLC, a Denver-based health-care real estate developer, plans to develop a new 115-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Broomfield.

The project, set for a public hearing Tuesday during Broomfield’s City Council meeting, would total 100,808 square feet on more than five vacant acres at 1450 W. 169th Ave.

NexCore, using affiliate 18th Street Development LLC, is seeking a change to the site’s planned unit development framework to allow for the addition of assisted living units, a use not currently permitted.

The facility, to be built over three floors, proposes 85 assisted living units and 30 memory care units.

Last month, Broomfield’s Land Use Review Committee unanimously recommended approval of NexCore’s development plan and variance requests.

“The proposed development expands the range of senior housing options for families and

individuals in the community,” according to a planning memo. “This project will serve both long-term residents seeking to continue their connections to the community, as well as Broomfield families seeking to bring parents and grandparents closer to their homes and families here. It also adds specialized housing designed to address the needs of those suffering from diminished mental capacity further expanding housing options.”

The facility is expected to employ as many as 80 people.

NexCore appears poised to increase its Boulder Valley presence. In addition to its plans in Broomfield, the company this month bought the Boulder Beer Co. brewpub space at 2880 Wilderness Place in Boulder. That space could be primed for redevelopment.

The company has also bought or developed several other medical projects in the region over the past several decades, including facilities in Louisville and Longmont.

