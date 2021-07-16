Boulder Beer’s brewpub sells to health-care real estate developer

BOULDER — One of the last remaining Boulder-based vestiges of Colorado’s first craft brewery is gone.

The Boulder Beer Co. brewpub space at 2880 Wilderness Place, which closed about a year and a half ago, has been sold by the brewery’s founders.

Founders Gina and Frank Day, through holding company 2880 Wilderness Inc., offloaded the roughly 19,000-square-foot building to Iron 26 LLC for $4.25 million.

Iron 26 is an affiliate of Denver-based NexCore Group, a medical office real estate developer.

The space was built in 1984 and expanded in the 1990s. It was always home to Boulder Beer.

“When it was built, all of the owners etched their initials into the sidewalk on the outside of the building,” commercial real estate broker Geoffrey Keys said. “There’s a lot of Boulder history there.”

Skye Commercial Inc. brokers Keys, George Ryan and Ronan Truesdale represented the seller, while NexCore represented itself.

Gina and Frank Day sold off Boulder Beer’s production equipment and recipes in late 2019 to Denver-based contract brewer Sleeping Giant Brewing Co., which revamped its image and branding this year.

While it no longer has a taproom space in Boulder, Sleeping Giant’s president and founder Matthew Osterman told BizWest in February that he plans to open a new Boulder Beer-branded brewpub in the city within the next couple of years.

NexCore has bought or developed several other medical projects in the region over the past several decades, including facilities in Louisville and Longmont.

