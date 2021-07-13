Boulder fuel cell company acquired by German automotive firm

BOULDER and ESSLINGEN AM NECKAR, Germany — Boulder fuel cell company Vairex Air Systems, tradename for Victori LLC, has been acquired by Eberpächer Group GmbH, a German automotive supplier, the companies said last week in a news release.
Vairex, which was founded in 2009, develops and manufactures fuel cell cathode air compressors and related components that are used for emission-free forklifts and conveyor vehicles.
Vairex has sold more than 15,000 fuel cell air compressors to customers in 25 countries worldwide.
“We plan to further develop and scale up Vairex’s products through Eberpächer’s global presence and integrate our electronics expertise,” said Jörg Schernikau, COO for climate control systems and automotive controls at Eberpächer.
