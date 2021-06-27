PRPA to conduct low-flying scans of electrical systems

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority will use a low-flying helicopter to conduct an infrared scan of its electrical substations and transmission lines in Northern Colorado from about 8 a.m. until late afternoon on Thursday, July 1.

The purpose of the scan is to help ensure reliability by checking equipment for hot spots or potential defects that require maintenance. Transmission lines also will be checked for adequate clearance from the ground, objects and vegetation.

The scans will involve more than 250 miles of high voltage transmission lines and more than 20 substations along the Front Range corridor, from the Roundhouse Substation in Wyoming to southern Longmont.

Platte River Power Authority is a wholesale utility owned by its member cities, Estes Park, Loveland, Longmont and Fort Collins.

