Highlands Ranch apartment deal richest in state history

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Palomino Park Apartments, a 1,184-unit apartment complex in Highlands Ranch, has sold for $435 million, the largest deal for a multi-family property in Colorado history, according to a Denver Post report.

CH Realty IX/MF Denver Palomino Blue Owner LLC was the buyer and Nuveen Real Estate was the seller.

