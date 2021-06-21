Human Bean to open Wellington coffee shop

WELLINGTON — The Human Bean Northern Colorado coffee company will open its 10th location in Northern Colorado late this year, with construction expected to begin mid-2021.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The new drive-thru coffee shop will be in Wellington at 8121 Sixth Ave., adjacent to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

The Human Bean, registered as The Human Bean Drive-Thru North College LLC, was founded in 2004 by Frank Sherman as the region’s first dual-sided drive-thru coffee vendor.

“Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” Sherman said in a written statement. “The residents here have always supported our coffee truck, and it is the type of close-knit community we enjoy being a part of. It can sometimes take a while to line up the perfect site, but we believe the wait is worth it. We are so excited to officially have some solid plans to become part of the Wellington community with a permanent location.”

The Human Bean, which has a coffee truck, has set up shop in the Ridley’s Family Market for several years.

In addition to the Wellington location, The Human Bean has three sites in Greeley, two in Fort Collins, and one each in Windsor, Loveland, Evans and LaSalle, plus the coffee truck.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC