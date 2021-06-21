Human Bean to open Wellington coffee shop

WELLINGTON — The Human Bean Northern Colorado coffee company will open its 10th location in Northern Colorado late this year, with construction expected to begin mid-2021.
Sponsored Content
Book your ad in an award-winning publication
Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication!
The new drive-thru coffee shop will be in Wellington at 8121 Sixth Ave., adjacent to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
The Human Bean, registered as The Human Bean Drive-Thru North College LLC, was founded in 2004 by Frank Sherman as the region’s first dual-sided drive-thru coffee vendor.
“Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” Sherman said in a written statement. “The residents here have always supported our coffee truck, and it is the type of close-knit community we enjoy being a part of. It can sometimes take a while to line up the perfect site, but we believe the wait is worth it. We are so excited to officially have some solid plans to become part of the Wellington community with a permanent location.”
The Human Bean, which has a coffee truck, has set up shop in the Ridley’s Family Market for several years.
In addition to the Wellington location, The Human Bean has three sites in Greeley, two in Fort Collins, and one each in Windsor, Loveland, Evans and LaSalle, plus the coffee truck.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
WELLINGTON — The Human Bean Northern Colorado coffee company will open its 10th location in Northern Colorado late this year, with construction expected to begin mid-2021.
The new drive-thru coffee shop will be in Wellington at 8121 Sixth Ave., adjacent to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
The Human Bean, registered as The Human Bean Drive-Thru North College LLC, was founded in 2004 by Frank Sherman as the region’s first dual-sided drive-thru coffee vendor.
“Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” Sherman said in a written statement. “The residents here have always supported our coffee truck, and it is the type of close-knit community we enjoy being a part of. It can sometimes take a while to line up the perfect site, but we believe the wait is worth it. We are so excited to officially have some solid plans to become part of the Wellington community with a permanent location.”
The Human Bean, which has a coffee truck, has set up shop in the Ridley’s Family Market for several years.
In addition to the Wellington location, The Human Bean has three sites in Greeley, two in Fort Collins, and one each in Windsor, Loveland, Evans and LaSalle, plus the coffee truck.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!