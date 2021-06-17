Oil and gas operators could have to pay for abandoned wells

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is drafting financial assurance regulations that could increase guarantees that operators pay for abandoned wells, the Colorado Sun reports.

As many as 579 wells have been orphaned in the past five years.