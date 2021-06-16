Home » Industry News » Agribusiness



Greeley’s All American Pet Proteins acquired by PE-backed Missouri company

GREELEY — All American Pet Proteins LLC, a Greeley processor of beef, lamb, bison, and buffalo for pet foods, has been absorbed by 3D Corporate Solutions LLC.

The Missouri-based buyer is a manufacturer of fats and proteins used in pet foods.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

3D Corporate Solutions is backed by Connecticut-based private equity firm Olympus Partners.

“We are excited for this next chapter in AAPP’s growth and believe 3D will be a great partner to continue to serve our customers,” John Landers, co-founder of AAPP, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to building on our long term success as a part of 3D.”

AAPP was founded in 2014 by Landers and Craig Broughton.

The company operates out of manufacturing space on 30th Street just south of U.S. Highway 34.

