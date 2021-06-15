Mile High Labs signs agreement with global nutritional product company

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield-based Mile High Labs Inc. and Royal DSM, a division of DSM Nutritional Products AG of Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, have entered into a commercial partnership in which Mile High Labs products can be marketed through DSM, and the two companies will jointly product new products.

Mile High Labs produces cannabinoid ingredients and finished products. DSM produces science-based nutritional products. The partnership will see Mile High and DSM partner in the development of unique hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

“In a time like no other, I am deeply proud to ink this exclusive strategic relationship,” Jonathan Hilley, CEO of Mile High, said in a press release. “DSM is a trusted, end-to-end partner to many of the largest consumer packaged goods companies globally. Its unmatched portfolio and mission-driven approach makes DSM one of the most important consumer companies in the world. Together, we are creating the first of its kind — a novel product development platform that supports customers in achieving rapid, scalable growth and puts the enormous legal cannabinoid opportunity within reach.”

Mile High operates from a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Broomfield, where DSM’s customers will access Mile High’s portfolio of specialty cannabinoid ingredients such as CBD, CBG and CBN, as well as its rapid research and development and prototyping capabilities, formulation know-how, and manufacturing, packaging and distribution infrastructure.

The partnership will also see DSM apply its advanced scientific, applications and formulations expertise to products combining high-quality micronutrients with CBD and other hemp derivatives. The resulting market-ready and premix solutions will allow dietary supplement, food, beverage, wellness and nutrition brands to deliver innovation with speed and confidence, Mile High said in the statement.

“Together, we are committed to developing the science and quality standards the cannabinoid industry sorely needs,” said Frederic Boned, vice president of human nutrition and health at DSM North America. “Our complementary areas of expertise will support customers along the entire product development process.”

